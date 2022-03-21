PickleJar Launches Radio Station Insider Page

Insider Encourages Giving Back to Local Communities Through Listener Support

NASHVILLE, TN, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PickleJar, an emerging live entertainment and artist payments app, today announced the launch of their broadcast-focused feature, Insider. This new capability empowers millions of radio listeners across the US a seamless way for radio stations to quickly mobilize and “give back” to those in need. PickleJar is working with on-air personalities, called Insider Champions, to activate their local listenership to support beneficiaries of their choice, from smaller local charities to national philanthropic organizations, seamlessly and securely through the app. PickleJar’s Insider is aimed at helping broadcasters lead the change in the way they support their local communities' causes and music-related fundraisers.

“In the unfortunate event of a natural disaster or humanitarian crisis, stations in that area can set-up a fundraising campaign in minutes and reach out to their listener base to raise money for their approved charity of choice directly from the station’s Insider page in the app,” said Jeff James, CEO of PickleJar. “The PickleJar Insider program can be activated at a local, regional, national, or even worldwide level to focus on the greatest of needs. What makes PickleJar so unique is how we bring listeners, personalities, and musicians together to help others with 100% of all donations going directly to the designated charitable organization.”

With Insider, PickleJar Members can follow their preferred stations and favorite radio personalities in the same way they are already following their favorite artists – all located within the PickleJar app. By simply downloading the app or scanning a unique QR code at an event, PickleJar Insider helps radio stations activate their listening audience to give back with immediate results. Insider can also be used to raise support and funds for individual or time-limited campaigns, such as natural disaster response, humanitarian or emergency relief, radio-thons, seasonal charity drives, championing a mission or advocacy, significant local events and more. As always, nonprofits and associated causes keep 100% of all money raised.

“We created Insider to act almost like a LinkedIn that is just for radio stations and personalities,” said Kristian Barowsky, President of PickleJar. “PickleJar Insider provides these on-air personalities with strategies to engage and transform listeners to donors, which will keep funds flowing in the communities where they entertain and serve.”

Founded on the idea that artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents, PickleJar is a suite of Artist-First technologies developed with a simple idea – “help others achieve the greatest value for their creative talents and visionary pursuits.” PickleJar’s gaming-inspired features give fans instant access to the performer through private direct messages and picture sharing – earning them loyalty rewards, achievement badges and exclusive giveaways. Most importantly, artists and organizations receive 100% of funds sent by fans through the PickleJar platform. See PickleJar.com for more information.

PickleJar believes artists should have full control over the profitability of their creative talents. Our peer-to-peer payment technology and proprietary performance management tools make it frictionless to receive, manage and move money for musicians, content creators and artists of all kinds on any stage, streaming platform or street corner. Leveraging the deep fintech and music industry expertise of our leadership team, we have launched the first social payments app specifically built to put the #ArtistFirst. The cashless tipping app creates direct engagement between artists and fan, then tokenizes loyalty through a unique rewards program. We are committed to empowering people to maximize their earning potential and realizing their financial freedom in the new Gratitude Economy.

