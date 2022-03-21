Celebrating Innovations in Farming on National Ag Day

Washington, D.C., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s farms help feed the world. In recognition of National Ag Day, March 22, we join with everyone in the agricultural community to recognize the importance of America’s farms, the incredible progress made, and how agriculture is being transformed to feed the growing demands of the world.

“National Ag Day gives us a chance to highlight the innovation that brings new ideas, equipment, and systems to making every aspect of farming more productive and evolving to meet the challenges of the future. Nowhere is this innovation more evident than in the workhorse of the agricultural industry, the diesel engine,” says Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit educational organization representing diesel engine and equipment makers as well as fuel producers.

Diesel technology plays a key role in every aspect of agriculture, from the planting and harvesting of crops, their bulk transport to processing and market, to getting the fresh and finished foodstuffs that fill our grocery stores. More farms than ever are investing in the newest generation of advanced diesel technology to power their farm tractors and machines. Consider that for an average row crop tractor, it would take as many as 25 recent models to equal the same emissions as just a single tractor that was made in the year 2000.

Whether farming 10,000 acres of corn in Missouri, or a 100-acre dairy farm in Maryland, farmers rely on durable, efficient machines and equipment with adequate power, performance, and reliability to do their work. This unique combination of features is why diesel remains the technology of choice for large and small farms alike.

“What we’ll see here in Washington during Tuesday’s National Ag Day Event is that the farm of the future is already here. The innovations in farm technology, data and decision making are critical to meeting the demands of a growing population,” says Schaeffer.

According to the World Economic Forum, by 2050 a global population of nearly 10 billion people will demand 56% more food than is currently consumed. Innovations in farming and food production, as well as increased systems efficiency, are essential parts of the solution.

Like other sectors of the economy, an emphasis on data, connectivity, and automation enables the increasing use of smart and precision farming systems as well as biotechnologies. Advancements in diesel powertrains enable farm equipment to be more productive and achieve greater yields, using less fuel, with near-zero emissions that provide clean air and sustainability benefits to farmers as well as the communities they serve.

America’s farmers are also meeting the challenge of climate change by both producing and using soy-based renewable biodiesel fuels in their machines and equipment. Last year the US produced about 3 billion gallons of renewable biodiesel fuels that have 20-80% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional petroleum.

“There is no better place to recognize these advancements and innovations in farming equipment, practices, and fuels than here in the nation’s capital,” says Schaeffer.

For more information, visit the leaders in agricultural engines, equipment and fuels including: AGCO, Caterpillar, Clean Fuels Alliance America, Cummins, FPT Industrial, John Deere, Neste, Phillips66, Renewable Energy Group, Volvo Penta and Yanmar.

