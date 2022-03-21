Solodev Launches Serverless Health Cloud to Power Fast, Secure, and Scalable Patient Portals on AWS

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the cloud services company, today announced the launch of its new Serverless Health Cloud: a fast, secure, and highly scalable platform for managing sensitive patient information across digital channels. The new platform – composed of both a customizable app and a serverless infrastructure – is designed for large-scale healthcare organizations looking to move to AWS, streamline their cloud operations, and achieve more predictable costs and scalability while safeguarding patient data. The news was announced during the HIMSS 2022 healthcare industry conference, which is being held in Orlando, Florida.



Health records are considered by some industry analysts to be 50 times more valuable than social security or credit card data. Black market demand has exploded as hackers target rich data to fraudulently seek medical care, prescription drugs, and other services. As a result, healthcare data breaches are increasing at an almost exponential rate. The HIPAA Journal reported that there was an average of 59 data breaches each month in 2021, with causes ranging from ransomware to hacked network servers.

At the same time, healthcare organizations are elevating their focus on automated, patient-centric digital experiences that are customized around their unique requirements. During the Covid-19 pandemic, telehealth services ballooned as people accessed medical care through a wide variety of digital channels. As integrated patient portals become more popular, they are also becoming more complex – and enabling scalability while maintaining data security, and HIPAA compliance has led to an increased reliance on advanced cloud technologies.

To meet these challenges, the Solodev Serverless Health Cloud provides an ultra-secure patient portal experience, enabling large-scale organizations to manage multiple data sources in a secure, encrypted environment that is Git-powered. The application allows organizations to design unique portal experiences that improve the patient journey while connecting them to their protected health information (PHI) with ease. Powered by AWS Fargate – the most advanced container-based solution for serverless deployments – Solodev’s Health Cloud is infinitely scalable, blazing-fast, and relatively inexpensive – giving organizations more control and predictability over their cloud operations.

Solodev is offering its Serverless Health Cloud as an enterprise engagement, providing a team of cloud experts who work with organizations to understand their goals and develop a cloud transformation plan for moving to AWS. Solodev also helps to build and execute the complete DevOps strategy – including the setup of AWS enterprise account resources, serverless repos and pipelines, security monitoring, and other critical cloud services. Solodev also provides 24/7 engineering and support for maintaining serverless apps and Health Cloud deployments running on AWS.

“Serverless is powering the future of digital patient experiences,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. “As healthcare companies focus on digital transformation and moving their businesses to the cloud, they’re driven by a compelling need to secure patient data while scaling to meet greater demand. Now, our Serverless Health Cloud gives them a real solution for building custom patient portals that are fast, secure, and less expensive – and backed by the unmatched scalability of AWS.”

In addition to its Serverless Health Cloud, Solodev has introduced several new cloud products to its catalog, including Solodev License Manager and Solodev NFT Marketplace. The company is also planning several announcements on its 2022 roadmap that include cloud apps for recruitment, crypto, personalization, and more.

About Solodev

Solodev Cloud Services is the internet’s largest ecosystem of cloud and digital experience technologies – from containers to crypto, content to AI. With Solodev, developers and organizations can build amazing customer experiences, deploy custom cloud and blockchain apps, launch NFT marketplaces, and collaborate on digital transformation. Solodev Cloud Services also provides consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support to help users succeed on their cloud journey. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved rigorous competencies in Government, Education, Digital Customer Experience (DCX), and Public Safety & Disaster Response. Solodev Cloud Services – including CMS, Kubernetes, and Personalize – can be purchased on-demand in the AWS Marketplace, through State and Federal contract vehicles, or online at www.solodev.com.