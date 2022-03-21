Invitations.ME Gears Up For The Busy Events Season In 2022

Fort Myers, FL, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invitations.ME, the renowned name in the business has geared up for the busy events season in 2022 with its expansive range of premium off-the-shelf Video Invitations books that are bound to be a hit with event planners and party hosts alike.

Hosting a party to commemorate an occasion or an event to bring together colleagues and clients might be easy, but ensuring its success is another ball game altogether. The success of every party depends on the number of guests who turn up for the event to let their hair down and have the time of their life. But are the regular run-of-the-mill invitations enough to get their attention and draw them to the event?

Video Invitations have gained in popularity because they create a personalized and intimate experience that is compelling for the guests. And this is where Invitations.ME has built its expertise in. With its experience in the field, it understands that creating sleek and appealing invitations means understanding exactly what its clients need, so that it can cater to them accordingly.



Invitations.ME

That’s the reason Invitations.ME works directly with hosts or event planners. The company also works with an array of celebrity entertainers, who make the invitations sparkle with a personal touch. Each of these invitations is produced exclusively for each person on the guest list. Thus, when they receive the gorgeous PU-leather bound video book they are going to be blown away by the creativity and attention to detail.

Invitations.ME has seen tremendous success with these invitations that have been a hit for all types of occasions including baptisms, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, dinner parties, corporate events, conventions, anniversaries, fundraisers, reunions, and more. Its Birthday Party Invitations, in particular, have become a rage not only because of the personalization but the level of creativity that is involved in making them.

From casino-themed party invitations to 80s themed parties and invitations, there are several options that clients and event planners can choose from based on their party brief. They also get tips and advice on writing the engaging text for birthday invitations. And that’s one of the points of getting these premium off-the-shelf video boxes. They are always engaging and end up becoming adorable pre-event gifts for guests.

Moreover, they also end up creating social media buzz for the event and will be saved as keepsakes for the future. Invitations.ME helps clients and event planners create personalized Dinner Party Invitations that are bound to show a greater return on RSVPs. In fact, as the busy party season approaches, the company has geared up and unveiled a comprehensive range of options for clients.

About Invitations.ME

By working directly with hosts and event planners, the company has been able to create numerous personalized invitation videos that have brought guests to the party and made the occasion truly memorable.

