North America Followed By Europe to Lead the Car Lifts Market in Terms of Revenue Growth, Reveals Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Automotive Lifts market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4.2% by 2026.



The demand for Automotive Lifts is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2026.

Automotive lifts provide greater utility by saving on operational time within the confined spaces of manufacturing plants. In order to avoid congestion and eliminate potential injuries across garages, OEM plants and tire stations are rapidly adopting automotive lifts. The commercial scope of automotive lift is pegged to become wider in the coming years. A number of independent garages are being set up across the world which will directly influence the adoption of automotive lift. In addition, high initial investments of OEMs towards setting up manufacturing units is urging them to buy expensive and advanced automotive lifts that offer long-term service life.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=525

Increasing costs of spare parts, high replacement rate of components and feasible labor costs make commercial garages profitable businesses, which in turn drives the installation rate of advanced automotive lifts. It is projected that more than one-third of automotive lifts are projected to be sold via garages, by 2026.

Scissor Lifts to Lead the Way throughout the Assessment Period

Heightened demand for safety equipment that occupies minimal space and provides high throughput in working environment has significantly increased in the last few years. Scissor lifts are fully retracted and take up very little space in the operating environment. This saves operational time and helps to eliminate potential body twisting injuries.

Further, even distribution of working load reduces the incidents of lift failure. Scissor lifts became the utmost installed automotive lift in 2019. In same year, one in every four lifts sold in global market were estimated to be a scissor lift. Owing to these factors, scissor lifts are gaining rapid prominence and are predicted to grow 1.3X during the assessment period.

To learn more about Automotive Lifts Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=525

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lifts Industry Survey

By Product

Four-Post Car Lift

Two-Post Car Lift

Scissor Car Lift

Portable Car Lift

In-Ground Car Lift

Alignment Car Lift

Mobile Column Car Lift

Parking Lift

By Lifting Capacities

4000-9000 lbs

9000-12000 lbs

12000-15000 lbs

15000-20000 lbs

20000-35000 lbs

Above 35000 lbs

By End Use Application

Garage

Auto Manufacturers

Tire Manufacturers



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

MEA

Competitive Landscape

Leading automotive lift manufacturers are continuously involved in new product developments or advancements in their existing product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For Instance-

In Aug 2019, Bendpak, one of the market leaders in automotive lift market introduced a two-post lift in the XPR series. The XPR-12CL-LTA, is a long arm lift to better support vehicle’s center of balance with a capacity of 12,000-lb and three-stage long-reach.

In Dec 2018, Rotary lift added remote-controlled heavy-duty lifts to its lineup with the new MOD35 Flex powered by RedFire, the industry’s only remote-controlled inground vehicle lift. The new model adds to the convenience of wireless remote-control technology to the modular inground lift.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=525

Key players in the Automotive Lifts Market

BendPak Inc.

Challenger Lift, Inc.

Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP

Dover Corp-Rotary Lift

Stertil-Koni USA, Inc.

SUGIYASU Co.Ltd

ARI-HETRA

Ravaglioli S.p.A

PEAK Corp

EAE Automotive Equipment Co.Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Scissor lifts are currently leading in the market with around 30% revenue share in automotive lift market, while mobile column lifts are witnessing growth of 1.3X which is more than the global average

One in every four lifts sold in 2019 have the lifting capability of 12000-15000 lbs, while automotive lifts with lifting capacity of 4000-9000 lbs are creating a value opportunity of approximately US$ 700 million during the forecast period.

Collectively, North America & Europe are contributing more than 70% of value in global automotive lift market in 2019, owing to heightened adoption in developed economies

By the end of assessment period, garage applications will cater to more than 1/3rd of total automotive lift installations, owing to the rapidly growing automotive fleets that hit the road and increasing vehicle runs per year.

Mobile column lifts are anticipated to gain more than 185 BPS during the assessment period on the backdrop of their versatility.



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Hydrogen Sensor Market Analysis: A recent study by Fact.MR on the hydrogen sensor market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players.

Vacuum Loaders Market Forecast: A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's extensive coverage on the subject. A decade long forecast sheds light on the prominent growth dynamics such as the drivers, opportunities and restraints likely to present themselves across prominent geographies and segments.

Flow Meter Market Growth: Fact.MR flow meter market research reports sheds light on the prominent growth drivers, opportunities and trends expected to shape future expansion trajectory for the upcoming decade. Details about key geographies, prominent segments and important manufacturers and stakeholders have also been embedded in the report.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com