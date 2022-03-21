Primate Club Announces Major News With Betting Office NFT in the Metaverse

Chicago, Illinois, United States, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Primate Club’s innovative NFT project is taking shape and will be ready to launch imminently says its creators.

Meta Primates Club is a collection of 4400 generative Meta Primates, 32 rare and 12 legendary hand-drawn Meta Primates, every Meta Primate is stored as an ERC721 token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Interested members can become a Metaverse Betting Office Owner. Ownership of a the Primate NFT will see up to 51% of income distribution allocated to stakeholders. They can secure a bag and earn real money with their NFTs.

The Primates Club also offers the unique chance to win VIP tickets to any sport-related events (NBA, NFL, E-sports) and a Billboard in Time Square NYC after the public sale.

After completing their minting, the Primate Club’s primary goal is to build unique interactive Metaverse Betting Offices established in the Sandbox & Decentraland Metaverses.

The Primate Club intends to implement their Metaverse Betting Office where users and partners can bet on competitions/sports/events taking place within the metaverse and create their own game projects with advancements on the betting system.??In this regard they have set aside a $100,000 budget from their smart contract. This will be invested in the virtual community they are presently building.

As part of their roadmap, the Club will launch their Metaverse Betting Office Establishment and the first Horse Racing game. Stakeholders can participate in horse racing using miniature horses as NFTs where you can crossbreed, grow, and improve each horse's performance for future races. Only 3D NFT holders will be able to participate and bet on the competition results.

The Meta Primates Club has also disclosed that, in partnership with The Giving Block, it will be donating a percentage (%) from their sales to the Ukraine Emergency Response Fund to help all those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Those behind the Primate Club are an international team based in USA, New Zealand, France, Israel, Brazil, Montenegro, Vietnam and other countries. They plan a community meet and AMA each week where a team member comes on and is introduced in due course.

For more information about the Primate Club’s development: https://primate.club.

To join their Discord: https://discord.com/invite/primateclub.

Attachment