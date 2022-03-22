Burning Rock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2021.



2021 Business Overview and Recent Updates

Therapy Selection Achieved 38% overall testing volume growth year-on-year during 2021 full-year, with accelerated transition towards the in-hospital segment, our strategic focus. 2021 fourth quarter testing volume growth accelerated to 33% year-on-year, from 14% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021. Obtained the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for our second NGS-based companion diagnostics (CDx) kit and software.

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Completed product development, based on a personalized approach. Clinical datasets (non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer post-operative prognosis) reading out at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Commercially launched in March 2022.

Pharma Services Fast build-up of project backlog. The total value of new contracts we entered into during 2021 amounted to RMB183 million, approximately 5.7 times of the new contract value signed in 2020. Notable new projects entered during the fourth quarter of 2021 include a CDx development collaboration with Merck for the MET inhibitor tepotinib for the mainland China market, based on our liquid biopsy OncoCompass™ Target panel.

Early Detection 9-cancer test development on track: first clinical study (the PROMISE study, NCT04972201, with c. 2,000 patients) completed enrollment and is expected to read out in 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB147.3 million (US$23.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 11.9% increase from RMB131.7 million for the same period in 2020, or a 16.4% sequential increase from RMB126.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB86.0 million (US$13.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 0.8% decrease from RMB86.7 million for the same period in 2020, narrowing from a year-on-year decrease of 12.3% during the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB51.9 million (US$8.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 25.2% increase from RMB41.5 million for the same period in 2020, driven by in-hospital testing volume growth. Both volume and revenue metrics reached a new quarterly high.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB9.5 million (US$1.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 165.1% increase from RMB3.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.



Cost of revenues was RMB42.0 million (US$6.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 28.9% increase from RMB32.6 million for the same period in 2020, which was broadly in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB105.4 million (US$16.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gross margin was 71.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 75.3% for the same period in 2020. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 76.7% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.8% during the same period in 2020; gross margin of in-hospital business was 65.9% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 72.9% during the same period in 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB357.5 million (US$56.1 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 40.5% increase from RMB254.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by headcount growth to support our business expansion.

Research and development expenses were RMB112.7 million (US$17.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 35.1% increase from RMB83.4 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection related research, and (ii) an increase in research and development personnel’s staff cost.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB103.2 million (US$16.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing an 82.3% increase from RMB56.6 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount to strengthen our commercial presence in the therapy selection business and build-up our early detection commercialization team.

General and administrative expenses were RMB141.6 million (US$22.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, representing a 23.6% increase from RMB114.5 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount and an increase in share-based compensation expenses.



Net loss was RMB251.1 million (US$39.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to RMB156.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB1,502.9 million (US$235.8 million) as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB507.9 million (US$79.7 million) for 2021, representing an 18.1% increase from RMB429.9 million for 2020.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB319.4 million (US$50.1 million) for 2021, representing a 7.4% increase from RMB297.3 million for 2020.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB165.1 million (US$25.9 million) for 2021, representing a 40.1% increase from RMB117.9 million for 2020. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 41 as of December 31, 2021 from 29 as of December 31, 2020.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB23.4 million (US$3.7 million) for 2021, representing a 59.3% increase from RMB14.7 million for 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.



Cost of revenues was RMB143.7 million (US$22.6 million) for 2021, representing a 23.9% increase from RMB116.0 million for 2020, which was in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB364.1 million (US$57.1 million) for 2021, representing a 16.0% increase from RMB313.9 million for 2020. Gross margin was 71.7% for 2021, compared to 73.0% for 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB1,161.2 million (US$182.2 million) for 2021, representing a 59.9% increase from RMB726.3 million for 2020.

Research and development expenses were RMB367.9 million (US$57.7 million) for 2021, representing a 39.4% increase from RMB263.9 million for 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection related research, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB303.1 million (US$47.6 million) for 2021, representing a 79.8% increase from RMB168.6 million for 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses were RMB490.3 million (US$76.9 million) for 2021, representing a 66.9% increase from RMB293.8 million for 2020, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.



Net loss was RMB796.7 million (US$125.0 million) for 2021, compared to RMB 407.2 million for 2020.

2022 Financial Guidance

We currently expect our full year 2022 revenues to be approximately RMB620 million (US$97.3 million), implying a 22% growth over full year 2021.

Selected Operating Data For the three months ended March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Central Laboratory Channel: Number of patients tested 4,680 7,252 8,644 7,989 7,716 8,155

7,808 8,235 Number of ordering physicians(1) 810 1,175 1,194 1,114 1,082 1,013 920 917 Number of ordering hospitals(2) 232 284 289 294 303 300 287 306

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

For the three months ended March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 23 23 22 23 22 22 24 23 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 21 24 25 29 32 34 34 41 Total number of partner hospitals 44 47 47 52 54 56

58 64

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.

(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended Revenues

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 46,141 74,607 89,899 86,695 74,561 79,999 78,817 85,976 In-hospital channel 17,123 27,588 31,704 41,457 28,994 40,502 43,714 51,906 Pharma research and development channel 4,065 4,776 2,278 3,570 3,068 6,778 4,084 9,463 Total revenues 67,329 106,971 123,881 131,722 106,623 127,279 126,615 147,345





For the three months ended Gross profit

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 32,434 56,556 67,804 66,588 55,212 58,681 58,387 65,985 In-hospital channel 10,126 19,269 22,410 30,218 20,070 29,426 31,111 34,194 Pharma research and development channel 2,224 2,573 1,373 2,347 1,658 2,124 2,098 5,200 Total gross profit



44,784 78,398 91,587 99,153 76,940 90,231 91,596 105,379





For the three months ended Share-based compensation



March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 176 183 160 277 339 406 267 492 Research and development expenses 2,072 25,314 10,572 11,843 22,404 20,825 (9,559 ) (4,033 ) Selling and marketing expenses 253 491 341 2,372 2,633 2,809 2,044 2,126 General and administrative expenses 1,665 1,639 57,805 58,057 59,382 59,369 60,803 62,126 Total share-based compensation expenses

4,166 27,627 68,878 72,549 84,758 83,409 53,555 60,711





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September

30, 2020 December

31, 2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September

30, 2021 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2021 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 67,329 106,971 123,881 131,722 106,623 127,279 126,615 147,345 23,122 Cost of revenues (22,545 ) (28,573 ) (32,294 ) (32,569 ) (29,683 ) (37,048 ) (35,019 ) (41,966 ) (6,585 ) Gross profit 44,784 78,398 91,587 99,153 76,940 90,231 91,596 105,379 16,537 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (40,016 ) (71,176 ) (69,330 ) (83,418 ) (77,414 ) (108,071 ) (69,649 ) (112,724 ) (17,689 ) Selling and marketing expenses (29,815 ) (37,992 ) (44,174 ) (56,606 ) (55,130 ) (68,058 ) (76,687 ) (103,221 ) (16,198 ) General and administrative expenses (34,295 ) (42,272 ) (102,731 ) (114,502 ) (116,259 ) (116,130 ) (116,304 ) (141,563 ) (22,214 ) Total operating expenses (104,126 ) (151,440 ) (216,235 ) (254,526 ) (248,803 ) (292,259 ) (262,640 ) (357,508 ) (56,101 ) Loss from operations (59,342 ) (73,042 ) (124,648 ) (155,373 ) (171,863 ) (202,028 ) (171,044 ) (252,129 ) (39,564 ) Interest income 3,985 44 698 1,341 787 681 958 1,031 162 Interest expense (1,178 ) 1,939 (776 ) (652 ) (510 ) (565 ) (367 ) (94 ) (15 ) Other (expense) income, net (151 ) 122 (176 ) (682 ) 118 433 20 (372 ) (58 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 611 (118 ) (2,228 ) (1,112 ) 57 (560 ) 380 (731 ) (115 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,503 - - - - - - - - Loss before income tax (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (127,130 ) (156,478 ) (171,411 ) (202,039 ) (170,053 ) (252,295 ) (39,590 ) Income tax (expenses) benefit - - - - - (1,626 ) (424 ) 1,151 181 Net loss (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (127,130 ) (156,478 ) (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 ) (251,144 ) (39,409 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (127,130 ) (156,478 ) (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 ) (251,144 ) (39,409 ) Accretion of convertible preferred shares (26,288 ) (38,400 ) - - - - - - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (78,860 ) (109,455 ) (127,130 ) (156,478 ) (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 ) (251,144 ) (39,409 ) Loss per share: Ordinary shares - basic and diluted (3.15 ) - - - - - - Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted



-



(2.68



) (1.22 ) (1.51 )



(1.65



)



(1.96



)



(1.64



)



(2.40



)



(0.38



) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted - (2.68 ) (1.22 ) (1.51 ) (1.65 ) (1.96 ) (1.64 ) (2.40 ) (0.38 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 25,031,575 - - - - - - - - Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted



-



23,461,319 86,479,686 86,511,799



86,721,263



86,764,260



86,908,975



87,128,297



87,128,297 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted



-



17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848



17,324,848 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 11,422 (2,336 ) (91,093 ) (94,881 ) 14,080 (34,980 ) 6,146 (24,726 ) (3,880 ) Total comprehensive loss (41,150 ) (73,391 ) (218,223 ) (251,359 ) (157,331 ) (238,645 ) (164,331 ) (275,870 ) (43,289 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (41,150 ) (73,391 ) (218,223 ) (251,359 ) (157,331 ) (238,645 ) (164,331 ) (275,870 ) (43,289 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the year ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021 RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 429,903 507,862 79,694 Cost of revenues (115,981 ) (143,716 ) (22,553 ) Gross profit 313,922 364,146 57,141 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (263,940 ) (367,858 ) (57,725 ) Selling and marketing expenses (168,587 ) (303,096 ) (47,562 ) General and administrative expenses (293,800 ) (490,256 ) (76,932 ) Total operating expenses (726,327 ) (1,161,210 ) (182,219 ) Loss from operations (412,405 ) (797,064 ) (125,078 ) Interest income 6,068 3,457 542 Interest expense (667 ) (1,536 ) (241 ) Other (expense) income, net (887 ) 199 31 Foreign exchange loss, net (2,847 ) (854 ) (134 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,503 - - Loss before income tax (407,235 ) (795,798 ) (124,880 ) Income tax expenses - (899 ) (141 ) Net loss (407,235 ) (796,697 ) (125,021 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (407,235 ) (796,697 ) (125,021 ) Accretion of convertible preferred shares (64,688 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (471,923 ) (796,697 ) (125,021 ) Loss per share: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (6.88 ) (7.65 ) (1.20 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (6.88 ) (7.65 ) (1.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 51,309,631 86,883,011 86,883,011 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments

Foreign currency translation adjustments (176,888 ) (39,480 ) (6,195 ) Total comprehensive loss (584,123 ) (836,177 ) (131,216 ) Total comprehensivelossattributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (584,123 ) (836,177 ) (131,216 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,895,308 1,431,317 224,605 Restricted cash 29,898 7,795 1,223 Short-term investments 362,132 63,757 10,005 Accounts receivable, net 88,218 92,197 14,468 Contract assets, net 22,534 42,391 6,652 Amounts due from related parties 212 - - Inventories 68,021 123,210 19,335 Prepayments and other current assets, net 57,329 60,279 9,460 Total current assets 2,523,652 1,820,946 285,748 Non-current assets: Equity method investment 1,417 910 143 Property and equipment, net 111,481 325,438 51,068 Operating right-of-use assets - 81,007 12,712 Intangible assets, net 3,457 5,150 808 Other non-current assets 23,021 45,136 7,083 Total non-current assets 139,376 457,641 71,814 TOTAL ASSETS 2,663,028 2,278,587 357,562





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands) As of December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 35,482 63,080 9,899 Deferred revenue 74,402 142,871 22,420 Capital lease obligations, current 4,816 - - Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 83,648 127,892 20,070 Customer deposits 1,120 972 153 Short-term borrowings 7,370 2,370 372 Current portion of long-term borrowings 34,695 - - Current portion of operating lease liabilities - 34,999 5,492 Total current liabilities 241,533 372,184 58,406 Non-current liabilities: Deferred government grants 263 - - Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities - 49,316 7,739 Other non-current liabilities 228 11,776 1,848 Total non-current liabilities 491 61,092 9,587 TOTAL LIABILITIES 242,024 433,276 67,993 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 116 116 18 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,006,616 4,280,956 671,775 Accumulated deficits (1,418,160 ) (2,228,713 ) (349,733 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,589 ) (207,069 ) (32,494 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,421,004 1,845,311 289,569 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,663,028 2,278,587 357,562





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the three months ended December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities (90,659 ) (112,349 ) (17,628 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,428 ) (66,970 ) (10,508 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 68,477 (6,781 ) (1,065 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (78,013 ) (24,498 ) (3,844 ) Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (136,623 ) (210,598 ) (33,045 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,061,829 1,649,710 258,873 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,925,206 1,439,112 225,828



