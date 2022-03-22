English French

Cnova NV appoints CFO

22 March 2022, 07:45 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Maxime Dubarry as CFO, effective on the date hereof.

Since joining Cnova in 2017, Mr. Dubarry has served successively as Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Cdiscount. He also acted as interim Chief Financial Officer of Cnova from April to November 2021.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dubarry worked 12 years at Deloitte France within the Audit service line, lastly in the role of Director. Mr Dubarry has an engineer's degree from the Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Public (ESTP) and is a French Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Dubarry will succeed Mr. Luc Péligry, who will leave the Company for personal reasons on the date hereof. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Péligry for his contribution to the Company.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 10 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

