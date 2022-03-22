Global Rail Freight Transportation Market 2022-2028 | Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions, Dynamics, Regions, Growth, Shares, Size

Pune, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The global Rail Freight Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 217160 million by 2028, from USD 166930 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.
Competitive Landscape:
By Company
- CFR Marfa
- PKP Cargo
- SNCF
- CN Railway
- DB Schenker
- SBB Cargo
- Baltic Rail
- Union Pacific
- CTL Logistics
- Colas Rail
- Genesee & Wyoming
- GeoMetrix Rail Logistics
- Kuehne Nagel
- Ozark Rail Logistics
- RSI Logistics
- Tschudi Logistics
- VTG Rail Logistics
- BNSF
- China Railway Tielong Container Logistics Company Ltd.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Japan Freight Railway Company
- NIPPON EXPRESS
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
Market Segmentation:
Rail Freight Transportation market report deliversstudy of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwideRail Freight Transportation report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type
- Tank Wagons
- Freight Cars
- Intermodals
Segment by Application
- Oil and Gas
- Mining Industry
- Logistic Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Military
- Post Service
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2011-2028
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
TOC of Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Type 1
1.2.3 Type 2
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Application 1
1.3.3 Application 2
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Rail Freight Transportation Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Rail Freight Transportation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Rail Freight Transportation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Rail Freight Transportation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Rail Freight Transportation Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Rail Freight Transportation Industry Trends
2.3.2 Rail Freight Transportation Market Drivers
2.3.3 Rail Freight Transportation Market Challenges
2.3.4 Rail Freight Transportation Market Restraints
