Proactive news headlines including European Lithium, Horizon Minerals, Great Boulder Resources and KGL Resources

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has received a buy recommendation and a price target of €0.17 from First Berlin Equity Research based on a conservative average lithium hydroxide price assumption of US$25,000 per tonne (the current price is over US$70,000). Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) continues to make strides at the 1.8-billion-tonne Richmond Vanadium Project in central north Queensland, where it has just published an updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) and progressed work on a bankable feasibility study (BFS). Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has received all remaining assays for the Phase 5 reverse circulation (RC) and aircore drilling programs completed in 2021 at the Side Well Gold Project with highlights of 1-metre at 97.97 g/t and 1-metre at 25.78 g/t. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) is trading higher after entering into a binding sales agreement with Glencore International AG for the sale of 100% of the copper concentrate to be produced from its high-grade Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has strengthened its executive team as it continues to develop its deep pipeline of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has received promising results from an independent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Study analysing the global warming potential (GWP) of natural rutile to be produced at the company’s flagship Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi, one of the world's largest natural rutile deposits. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has begun multiple workstreams to advance the Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit in Western Australia toward production, simultaneously undertaking a resource upgrade, trial mining for bulk sampling and offtake qualification testing. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has signed an exclusive technology partnership deal with US-based NeoGraf Solutions LLC, the world’s leading provider of graphite materials to multiple industries. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) plans to conduct a public offering of 1.5 million shares of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has engaged Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) specialists ESG+F Pty Ltd to develop and oversee the execution of the company’s ESG strategy, which they intend to design in compliance with leading global mining and metal ESG standards. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s lead oncology drug candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY)’s near-mine exploration strategy at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia continues to gather momentum, with strong new results received across multiple existing and emerging prospects. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) is set to begin the next round of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its 100%-owned Aurora Tank Project in South Australia where the first BLEG tests recently yielded grades of 197 g/t over 1-metre from 66 metres downhole. Click here

