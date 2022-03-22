Aspocomp has published its Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2021

English Finnish

Aspocomp Group Plc, Annual Financial Report, March 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc has published today its Annual Report for the year 2021. Aspocomp’s Annual Report contains Aspocomp’s Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors, and Auditor’s Report for 2021.



Aspocomp's Annual Report in Finnish has been published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML) file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Aspocomp’s Finnish language ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised). The Annual Report including official audited Financial Statements in Finnish and the attached English translation are available at www.aspocomp.com/governance.



Further, Aspocomp’s Corporate Governance Statement 2021 has been published today. The attached document is available at www.aspocomp.com/governance.



Aspocomp’s Remuneration Report 2021 for Governing Bodies, published on March 10, 2022, is available at www.aspocomp.com/governance.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com





