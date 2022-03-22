Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares, first tranche of buy-back programme completed

Oslo, 22 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the trades included in this release, the first tranche of the buy-back programme is completed.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 16 March 2022 until 21 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 940,300 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 95.97 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|16 Mar 2022
|265,000
|94.0338
|24,918,957
|17 Mar 2022
|272,000
|97.5126
|26,523,427
|18 Mar 2022
|277,000
|96.6564
|26,773,823
|21 Mar 2022
|126,300
|95.1968
|12,023,356
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the programme (accumulated)
|3,059,700
|90.5944
|277,191,817
|Total buybacks under the programme
|4,000,000
|91.8578
|367,431,380
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,654,736 own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment