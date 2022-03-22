3D-Printed Shoe Startup HILOS Wins SXSW Innovative World Technology & Best in Show

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HILOS competed against a cohort of 45 startup finalists from around the world in this year's SXSW Pitch competition, taking home the win for World Innovative Technologies and Best in Show. "We're honored to simply be on the same stage as these driven and impactful founders." Elias Stahl, co-founder and CEO remarked, "The awards themselves evidence the deep well of passion and support that there is today for building a more sustainable, circular economy. This is an incredible reflection on the opportunity to build a better world."

24 billion shoes are made every year, with one in five going straight to the landfill. HILOS enables brands to launch their own 3D printed footwear lines made on-demand, only after a customer buys, and taken back at end of life for product circularity, eliminating overproduction and waste. Alongside their own concept lines available at www.hilos.co, the startup launched a 3D printed footwear line for local Austin brand, HELM, and is now working with some of the most exclusive and fastest-growing fashion labels in the industry.

Earlier this month HILOS released the first environmental evaluation of 3D printed footwear. By working with a team at Yale University and its supply chain partners, BASF Forward AM, HP, and AMT, HILOS was able to benchmark the HELM by HILOS product line against legacy supply chains. The case study found that HILOS technology cut carbon emissions by 48% and water usage by 99%.

The Portland-based startup also recently won this past year's Global Footwear Award, an A'Design award, and the Glossy award for Best Breakthrough Startup. "Our message at SXSW was a simple one: how we make things matters. There's a recognition now that the status quo isn't sustainable anymore; it's incredible to see how much excitement there is to change the way we make," said Gaia Giladi, co-founder and Chief Creative at HILOS. "People always said 3D printed shoes were just another five years away, but not anymore. This year you're going to start seeing our technology powering new lines across your favorite brands."

