Andes and IAR Systems enable leading automotive-focused IC design companies to accelerate time to market

Hsinchu, Taiwan, and Uppsala, Sweden, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, and IAR Systems®, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, together announced that leading IC design companies from Europe and Asia have adopted AndesCore™ RISC-V automotive CPU IP and IAR Systems’ functional safety certified development tools for RISC-V. The joint solutions from Andes and IAR Systems have robust design methodology according to ISO 26262, accelerating time to market for customers by shortening the rigorous certification process.

AndesCore™ automotive CPU is a functional safety enhancement edition of N25F, which is one of the bestselling RISC-V cores. To achieve automotive functional safety, the core is meticulously designed to prevent systematic failures and it’s controlled by product safety mechanisms to avoid random hardware failures.

IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V is a complete development toolchain including the powerful IAR C/C++ Compiler™ and a comprehensive debugger. The companies’ combined expertise provides joint customers with best-in-class performance and safety for automotive applications.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IAR Systems to support customers worldwide in product development of automotive SoCs. With AndesCore™ automotive core, we ensure customers can leverage the ISO 26262 certified CPU IP and Safety Package to their product certification process. Andes is proud to be the first RISC-V processor IP vendor to get process certifications for both Hardware (ISO 26262-5) and Software (ISO 26262-6) with complete development process to help customers meet ASIL D requirements.” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology.

“It’s great to see how IAR Systems’ partnership with Andes is helping our mutual clients ensure functional safety in their products. RISC-V technology continues to move fast forward and break new ground for innovations, and we will continue to drive change in the industry by supporting both the ecosystem and our customers with professional development tools.” said Anders Holmberg, CTO of IAR Systems.

The first AndesCore™ automotive RISC-V CPU is expected to be certified by SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH in H1 2022.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is certified by TÜV SÜD according to ten different standards, including ISO 26262. Along with strong technology, IAR Systems offers guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the customer support contract, validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

Seventeen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion since 2021 and continues to rise. In the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube !

IAR Systems provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com .

