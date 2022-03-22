Eatontown NJ ADHD Cognitive Behavioral Therapy – Mental Health Services Launched

Eatontown, United States, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The clinic’s new services are available as in-person or telehealth sessions and include cognitive restructuring techniques, positive self-talk strategies, and more. With over 10 years of experience behind them, the practice provides quality mental health and addiction treatment services to Eatontown and surrounding neighborhoods.

More information can be found at https://positivereseteatontown.com

The updated offerings were initiated to provide patients living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with structure-focused treatments. The therapy helps patients focus on recognizing negative thoughts and transforming them into more realistic beliefs.

According to mental health experts, adults with ADHD suffer from attention difficulties, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior. These affect their ability to focus and derail their motivation and productivity. If left untreated, ADHD can negatively affect work performance, self-esteem, and relationships.

Usually, medication is prescribed to ease symptoms and improve quality of life. However, medication alone cannot help patients learn new skills that promote long-term change. Positive Reset offers cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) to help impart specific strategies to address undesirable thoughts and beliefs and promote positive changes in patients’ behavior.

Treatment involves in-person and telehealth therapy sessions with a mental health counselor. The structured meetings consist of psychoeducation, learning organizational and planning skills, identifying and navigating distractions and unhelpful thoughts, developing adaptive thinking skills, and preventing procrastination behaviors.

CBT is also used to treat depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. It is similarly beneficial for people who do not suffer from behavioral conditions but want to manage stress better.

The clinic offers other treatments such as family and group therapy, child and adolescent therapy, marriage counseling, and grief therapy. They are certified by Medicare, licensed by New Jersey, and accredited by the Joint Commission.

A spokesperson from Positive Reset said, “Our evaluations are systemic and continuous, which allows us to constantly rank at a high level in patient satisfaction and clinical care. We provide the highest quality performance improvement program with clinical evaluations that continuously show patient and program satisfaction outcomes. Our program offers a variety of specialized services for physical and mental health as well as substance use needs.”

Interested parties may call +1-732-724-1234 or visit https://positivereseteatontown.com

Website: http://www.positivereseteatontown.com