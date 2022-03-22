MetaReflect Has Revolutionized the World of Crypto with its Innovative Ecosystem Design

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MetaReflect (MRF) coin is a deflationary token designed to become more valuable over time. Various strategies are in place to decrease the supply of the token over time. This will allow individual holders' tokens to be more beneficial and receive more rewards. Once the BuyBack Wallet is enabled, it will purchase the MRF directly from exchanges and instantly removes the purchased tokens from the circulating supply.

Another strategic method that was conducted by the team was partnering up with Crypto Expo Dubai. This will help the tokens gain more future potential partnerships with other projects at the expo as well. It also aims to help spread awareness of this project and garner more attention.

Apart from that, holders will earn an 8% reward from every buy, sell or transfer transaction in Binance pegged USD token, which will be automatically sent to the holder's wallet. Through using a strategic buyback, 1% tokens are collected from every transaction and converted to BNB tokens stored in our contract. This is one of the methods to help fund the project cost.

MetaReflect has revolutionized the world of crypto by introducing the first Ecosystem of its kind designed to align 100% with investors. All profits generated by our Ecosystem of cutting-edge utilities will be used to buy back and burn the MRF tokens. This will result in more BUSD token rewards, more favourable price action, and less total circulating supply eligible to receive rewards. Investors can look forward to utilities such as a rewards dashboard, staking pools, NFT Marketplace and a Play To Earn Game.

Project Walhalla is also another utility that investors can look forward to. It is an innovative project that differentiates MetaReflect from other tokens. Project Walhalla is a revenue-generating innovation that will aim to support MetaReflect in multiple ways. One of the ways is by using the profit generated to purchase more MetaReflect tokens and burn them.

"Interested buyers can proceed to buy the MRF tokens from the PancakeSwap exchanges," said a spokesperson for the company. "Only 27% of the tokens are available during the presale. To ensure investors get the best of this token, 3% of the total token supply will be used for marketing. In addition, the team understands that there have been many rug pull projects, and to avoid that, 5% of tokens are allocated to the team. This 5% will be vesting over two years to ensure the team will never receive more than 0.2% of the total tokens every month."

About MetaReflect

