Little Rock AR Dog Friendly Apparel Store For Dog Lovers- T-Shirt/Hoodie Line

North Little Rock,United States, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The newly launched clothing line features vintage inspired t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and hoodies to outfit customers for any adventure the day brings their way. The Dogtowne clothing line also features a performance line to fit an active lifestyle. When on the move, people need their gear to perform at a high level – just like they do. That is where Dogtowne’s high performance poly shirt comes into play. Made of lightweight, moisture wicking polyester, this shirt is certain to keep wearers cool and stylish year round.

To learn more, visit https://dogtownedrygoods.com

Dogtown’s new apparel and accessories line has been cultivated with dog lovers in mind. All collections found online and in store, feature original designs that can’t be found anywhere else. Their outerwear is ideal for dog lovers, as not only is it durable, comfortable, and perfect for the outdoors, but it also features their Dogtowne dog logo.

Dogtowne Dry Goods has recently partnered with local animal shelters to help dogs find their forever home. They will feature a shelter dog each month in hopes of pairing them to a perfect new family. Information about the ‘dog of the month’ can be found on Dogtowne Dry Goods’ Facebook and Instagram page. Information can also be found in their store front located on Main St in the Argenta area of North Little Rock.

An independent study found that the US has a combined shelter population of over 6 million animals, just under half of which are dogs in need of a loving home. Arkansas in particular is struggling with overpopulation of shelter animals, especially in rural areas with underfunded or understaffed facilities.

Doing their part to remedy this growing problem, Dogtowne Dry Goods is throwing their support behind the shelter community. They have donated their time and resources to help overcrowded shelters as an extension of their commitment to the cause. Those who are unable to adopt but would like to help support the cause can stop by the store and purchase a chew toy to be sent to the shelter. What great way to make a shelter dog’s day!

In addition to their t-shirts, the store is also fully stocked with outerwear perfect for outdoor escapades during the end of winter. Their hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts are made from 100% cotton and are a staple to any wardrobe. For the furry friends of the world, they offer accessories and chew-toys that are sure to cause tail wagging. They are offering 25% off outerwear for a limited time. If you are not local to North Little Rock or are unable to shop in store you can find a discount code on their social media pages for you to use online.

Dogtowne’s physical store is centrally located in North Little Rock, just across the bridge from downtown Little Rock. Interested customers can also shop from their online store, which has been recently redesigned to make for a user-friendly, easy shopping experience.

The owners of Dogtowne Dry goods are natives of the Little Rock area and created the store to showcase outerwear for the adventure-hungry and the animal lovers of the world. Their clothing is quality-assured and designed with an active lifestyle in mind.

To find out more, visit https://dogtownedrygoods.com

Website: https://dogtownedrygoods.com