Breast Imaging Market ($5,632.59 Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 7.60% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 COVID 19 Impact and Global Analysis by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Breast Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Imaging Technique (Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Image-guided breast biopsy), by End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Breast Imaging Market is expected to grow from USD 3,629.40 Million in 2021 to USD 5,632.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.



Synopsis:

The increasing growth in the breast cancer survival rate during the last two decades in the form of a longer median breast cancer survival, better detection, and improved treatment outcome has created a huge demand for Breast Imaging Market. Molecular imaging techniques also play an emerging role in improving the quality of Breast Imaging Market in clinical practice. Breast cancer is a heterogeneous disease, and its management based on the assessment of biologic prognostic factors is now considered to be the most important factor for improved treatment outcome. The biologic potential of any new imaging modality is established for detecting malignant processes in the breast, but only molecular imaging will be able to give information about the malignant phenotype, and such imaging modalities are needed. In the absence of standardized methods to diagnose and track the progression of a disease, it is important to validate imaging techniques in clinical studies. This is a factor expected to create potential opportunities for prominent players operating in the target market in the next coming years.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breast-imaging-market-1390/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Breast Imaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.60% during the forecast period.

The Breast Imaging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3,629.40 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,632.59 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Breast Imaging market.



List of Prominent Players in the Breast Imaging Market

Hologic, Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US)

Allengers (India)

Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US)

Planmed Oy (Finland)

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US)

Micrima Limited (UK)

CMR Naviscan Corporation (US)

Super Sonic Imagine (France)

and Carestream Health (US)



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/breast-imaging-market-1390/0

Benefits of Purchasing Breast Imaging Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The increase in the prevalence of breast cancer cases and aging population of women are expected to drive growth of the global Breast Imaging Market during the forecast period. In addition, an increase in investment and funding in research for breast cancer treatments; increase in the government initiatives to provide free mammogram by healthcare providers would also boost the target market growth. Recently, the use of postmenopausal hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer. The number of new breast cancer cases are projected to increase to 2,407,748 new cases by 2025, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), and breast cancer deaths are forecast to rise more. Breast cancer detection and diagnosis is gaining attention worldwide due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and its associated mortalities, especially at young ages.

This increased prevalence and delayed presentation of breast cancer has encouraged women to seek medical advice as quickly as possible in recent years. Many breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage in developing countries due to a lack of awareness about early warning signs and screening methods. As a result, organizations around the world are developing awareness programs and campaigns for early detection of breast cancer. Recent advances in imaging technologies have revolutionized the treatment and approach to it. It has also improved the quality of breast images, patient comfort, and patient dose by combining CT scans, MRIs, PET, and others. Because of these benefits, the global manufacturers are paying more attention to the release of new products to improve the sensitivity and accuracy of breast cancer diagnostics. These are factors expected to augment growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Challenges:

The high cost of Breast Imaging Market systems is also a major concern for end-users, which is projected to prevent growth of the Breast Imaging Market device market during the forecast period. The target market is projected to slow in the near future because of the strict regulatory approval process and adverse effect from radiation exposure.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/breast-imaging-market-1390

Regional Trends:

Over the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the target market, with driving factors such as the growing burden of breast cancer, evolving healthcare organization, and rising healthcare spending. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the target market owing to increase in prevalence of breast cancer cases, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in mammography use. In addition, high growth rate for all radiography devices, increased healthcare infrastructure, frequent breast screening programs to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis in the region are some of the other factors expected to boost the Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2019, a USA-based innovative medical technology company, Hologic, Inc. announced the acquisition of Super Sonic Imagine for an amount of $85 million in order to improve women's health and well-being through early treatment and diagnosis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Breast Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Imaging Technique (Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Image-guided breast biopsy), by End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/breast-imaging-market-market-933746

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Breast Imaging Market?

How will the Breast Imaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Breast Imaging Market?

What is the Breast Imaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Breast Imaging Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the Breast Imaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled “Breast Imaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,629.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5,632.59 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.60% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type of Imaging Technique



• Mammography



• Breast Ultrasound



• Breast MRI



• Image-guided breast biopsy



• Other Imaging Techniques



• End Users



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic Centers



• Others Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Hologic, Inc. (US)



• GE Healthcare (US)



• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)



• Canon Inc. (Japan)



• Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US)



• Allengers (India)



• Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US)



• Planmed Oy (Finland)



• Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US)



• Micrima Limited (UK)



• CMR Naviscan Corporation (US)



• Super Sonic Imagine (France)



• and Carestream Health (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/breast-imaging-market-1390/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ivd-contract-manufacturing-services-market-1411

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ivd-contract-manufacturing-services-market-1411 mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-1408

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mrna-cancer-vaccines-and-therapeutics-market-1408 Activated Alumina Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/activated-alumina-market-1399

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/activated-alumina-market-1399 Antiviral Antimicrobial Coatings Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/antiviral-antimicrobial-coatings-market-1398

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: