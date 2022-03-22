BioAegis Therapeutics Completes $22 Million Institutional Sale of Equity in a Non-Brokered Transaction

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, private company developing therapies for inflammatory, infectious, and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, announces the completion of a $22 million sale of equity in a non-brokered transaction.



Gelsolin is a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. As a master regulator of immune function, its role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury and to boost the body’s ability to clear pathogens. Normal levels are rapidly depleted by diverse inflammatory conditions. Supplementing gelsolin levels with the human recombinant form rebalances this defense system to restore the ability of immune cells to fight infection and to counter systemic inflammation that can damage otherwise healthy organs.

Funding will Expand Pipeline and Meet Manufacturing Demands

This latest round of funding will accelerate the expansion of BioAegis’ pipeline with new indications as the Company pursues its US Phase 2 program in severe pneumonia. The funds will also be used to further scale up manufacturing to support the development of secondary indications.

Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis commented, “This transaction reinforces the continued confidence of investors in our technology. The unique host-directed immunomodulatory mechanism of gelsolin action promises to address important gaps in care in both critical illness and chronic inflammatory conditions.”

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis is engaged in multiple clinical collaborations to apply this novel immunomodulatory approach to serious medical conditions. Included in these is its collaboration with the BARDA Solving Sepsis program that seeks to address the challenging scourge of sepsis.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis, and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

Investor Inquiries:

Steven Cordovano

203-952-6373

scordovano@bioaegistx.com

Media Inquiries:

Christine Lagana

clagana@bioaegistx.com

