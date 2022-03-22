Global Machinery Leasing Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring General Electric, United Rentals and Tokyo Century Among Others

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machinery Leasing Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Mode, Lease Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global machinery leasing market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the machinery leasing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Machinery Leasing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider machinery leasing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The machinery leasing market section of the report gives context. It compares the machinery leasing market with other segments of the leasing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, machinery leasing indicators comparison.

Major companies in the machinery leasing market are General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc, Tokyo Century, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ashtead Group plc, AerCap Holdings N.V., Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., NetJets, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Air Lease Corporation.



The global machinery leasing market is expected to grow from $334.64 billion in 2021 to $373.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $554.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The machinery rental market consists of sales of machinery rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease commercial-type and industrial-type machinery and equipment. Establishments in this generally provide capital or investment-type equipment that clients use in their business operations. These establishments typically cater to a business clientele and do not generally operate a retail-like or storefront facility.



The main types of machinery leasing are heavy construction machinery rental, commercial air, rail, and water transportation equipment rental, mining, oil and gas, and forestry machinery and equipment rental, office machinery and equipment rental, other commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental. Heavy equipment rental refers to a location where huge pieces of machinery or large vehicles, typically related with construction, can be stored and retrieved for public use, and may also feature extra and related retail activities. he different modes include online, offline and involves various lease types such as closed ended lease, option to buy lease, sub-vented lease, others.



The emergence of start-ups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which are often highly priced, start-ups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of start-ups is also expected to positively impact the market. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the number of start-ups in India reached 16,000 in 2020, depicting new opportunities for the leasing market in the client expansion and revenue generation.



Companies are increasingly leasing 3D printing equipment for manufacturing purposes. The 3D printer is a computer-aided manufacturing device which creates three-dimensional objects by receiving digital data from a computer as input by building a three-dimensional model out of custom material. 3D printing is gaining popularity as manufacturers are becoming more familiar with industrial-grade 3D printers. Industrial grade 3D printers are capable of printing large products with high precision and with a wide range of materials. 3D printer leasing can reduce the overall reduction of cost of the manufacturer rather than buying. For instance, Divide by Zero technologies offers 3D printers on a lease for customers in India.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the machinery leasing market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the machinery leasing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Machinery Leasing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Machinery Leasing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Machinery Leasing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Machinery Leasing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Machinery Leasing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Machinery Leasing



9. Machinery Leasing Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Machinery Leasing Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Machinery Leasing Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Machinery Leasing Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Machinery Leasing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Machinery Leasing Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Machinery Leasing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Machinery Leasing Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.3. Global Machinery Leasing Market, Segmentation By Lease Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12. Machinery Leasing Market Metrics

12.1. Machinery Leasing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026F, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Machinery Leasing Market Expenditure, 2016-2026F, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iacke0

