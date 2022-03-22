Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Cross $132 Billion by 2024 - Unmet Healthcare Needs for Detecting & Treating CNS Conditions Brings to Fore the Untapped Market Potential

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CNS Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $132.1 Billion by 2024
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CNS Therapeutics is projected to reach US$132.1 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for CNS Therapeutics, accounting for an estimated 50.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$70 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.
The market is on a growth trajectory led by increasing incidence of CNS diseases, rapidly growing aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Unmet healthcare needs for detecting and treating CNS conditions brings to fore the untapped potential in the market. Presently, there exists increased demand for new laboratory tests to monitor CNS diseases and also an urgent requirement for developing safe and effective drugs that overthrow limitation of current generation drugs. Companies are therefore investing to develop novel drugs in the neurodegenerative segment. The industry has crossed some milestones in recent years with regard to developing therapies with relatively lesser side effects, convenient drug administration, and efficient performance, although major breakthroughs are still in pipeline. In addition to the reduction in prices in general as a result of patent expiries and the generication of the drugs market, the growing confidence in drug efficacy and clinical evidences is also offering a strong business case for these drugs.
Greater patient compliance as a result of increased awareness about the benefits of the drugs, such as improved quality of life and reduction/prevention of disease co-morbidity, will also help spur patient adherence to prescribed treatment regimes. Acceptance of new therapies and new classes of drugs will additionally benefit the market. In the anti-epilepsy market, for instance, GABA receptor modulators, sodium channel blockers, AMPA receptor antagonist, glutamate blocker, and CRMP-2 modulator, are growing in popularity. Government intervention, especially in developing countries, geared at improving healthcare infrastructure, also infuses confidence in sporting a bullish outlook for the CNS drugs market. Increasing attention towards regenerative therapies for CNS disorders is among the key trends in the market. Such therapies support in healing by replacing or regenerating tissues or human cells, or organs. Several regenerative therapies, such as growth factors, stem cells, and usage of matrix, such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and fibrin, are emerging.
Therefore, several companies have been focusing on developing regenerative medicines, supported by product innovations and technological advancements. Several existing and new companies are also seen introducing effective medicines for the treatment of specific ailments. Strategic initiatives and partnerships, and launch of novel drugs are the other trends of the market. CNS drugs, specifically for neurodegenerative diseases, are set to become the next big healthcare movement over the coming decades, with Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s diseases as the two most important therapeutic categories. Though there exists no curative medicine available at present, medications that provide partial relief from symptoms have gained momentum in the recent past. Growing aging population, rising life expectancy, rising incidences of Parkinson`s and Alzheimer`s diseases are the key growth drivers in the markets. Increased demand for combination therapies and growing usage of generics are important trends in the market. Introduction of new class of Alzheimer`s drugs, including anti-amyloid proteins, anti-tau proteins, cholinergic and nicotine receptor agonists, Neuro protective drugs, and GABA receptor modulators, will also help support growth in this space.
The market is also witnessing the launch of novel therapies for the treatment of Parkinson`s disease, such as adenosine and andrenergic agonists, glutamate receptor modulators, and dopamine receptor agonists. Other disease conditions propelling increases in CNS prescriptions, although to a lesser extent, include pain manifestations, psychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety), cerebrovascular disorders, stroke, seizures, cognitive and memory disorders, and ailments caused due to injuries and physical trauma.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude
- CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising Incidence of CNS Disorders
- List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019
- List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018
- Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market
- Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
- Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
- Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum
- CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Market Analysis by Therapeutic Category
- Anti-Epilepsy Market
- Global Market Overview
- Regional Landscape
- Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy Treatment
- Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
- New Approvals (2019 and 2018)
- Disease Overview
- Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
- High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
- Treatment
- Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
- Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
- Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- FDA's New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth
- AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset Epilepsy (2019)
- Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
- Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials
- Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
- Abounding Potential for NCEs
- A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in Treating Neonatal Seizures
- FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
- Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major Concerns
- Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019
- Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
- CNS Pain Management: Market Overview
- Treatment
- Drugs Indicated for Pain Management
- Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain
- Regional Overview
- Players
- Combination Therapies Gain Prominence
- Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management
- Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential
- Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain
- Lyrica's Generics Gain FDA Approval
- Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management
- Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)
- Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
- Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
- Select Pain Management Drugs
- Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig
- Reyvow, Eli Lilly's Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market
- Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval
- Eli Lilly's Emgality Receives FDA Approval
- Anti-Alzheimer's: Market Overview
- Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group
- Alzheimer's Phase III Completed Studies
- Alzheimer's Phase III Ongoing Studies
- Treatment for Alzheimer's
- Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer's Disease by Drug Category
- Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer's Drugs
- Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago
- The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab
- Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the Alzheimer's Market
- Alzheimer's Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures
- Promising Compounds with Silver Lining
- PRI-002 Gains Success in First Stage of Human Testing for Alzheimer's Disease
- Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer's Drug Testing
- Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer's to Dampen Market Growth
- Elenbecestat's Phase 3 Trials Halted
- Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered
- Alzheimer's Association Provides Grant to Longeveron
- A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer's Drugs
- A Review of the Alzheimer's disease
- Alzheimer's Effect on Brain
- Causes for Alzheimer's
- Who Are at Risk?
- Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease
- Diagnosis of Alzheimer's
- Anti-Parkinson's: Market Overview
- Select Top Selling Drugs for Parkinson's Disease
- Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of Parkinson's Disease Secures FDA Approval
- Recent Approvals
- Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD
- Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson's Disease
- NUPLAZID - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson's disease
- Parkinson's Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019
- Parkinson's Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019
- Select Anti-Parkinson's Drugs
- FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations of GSK's Requip for PD and RSL Treatment
- A Review of the Parkinson's Disease
- Anti-Depressants Market Overview
- Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by Depressive Disorder Type
- Anti-Depressant Treatment
- Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018
- Select Antidepressants Drugs
- Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants
- Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen Receives FDA Approval
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of October 2019
- A Review of Depression
- Prevalence of Depression
- Causes of Depression
- Types of Depressive Disorders
- Available Treatment
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
- Lithium Salts
- Working of Antidepressants
- Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
- Types of Antidepressants
- NMDA Receptor Antagonists
- NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)
- NMDA Receptor Agonists
- Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Workings of SSRIs
- Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs
- Adverse Effects of SSRI
- Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
- Anti-Psychotics
- Market Overview
- Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October 2019
- Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
- A Review of Anti-Psychotics
- Indications of Antipsychotics
- An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
- Off-label Uses
- Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
- Types of Antipsychotics
- Difference between Typical and Atypical
- Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals
- Side Effects of Antipsychotics
- Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
- Bipolar Disorder
- Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
- Mood Episode - A Major Symptom
- Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
- Causes of Bipolar Disorder
- Types of Bipolar Disorder
- Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Prevalence by Gender
- Symptoms of Schizophrenia
- Causes of Schizophrenia
- Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)
- Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- List of Approved Drugs for MS
- Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs
- Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in USD Million
- New Approvals
- Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple Sclerosis
- Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval
- Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod
- Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)
- Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of October 2019
- A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Types of Multiple Sclerosis
- Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Prevalence of MS
- Causes of MS
- Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis
- Symptoms of MS
- Diagnosis of MS
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Market Overview
- Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017
- Sales of Vyvanse in 2018
- Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019
- Select ADHD Drugs
- A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Consequences of ADHD
- What Leads to ADHD?
- Insomnia: Overview
- List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia
- Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019
- A Review of Insomnia
- Prevalence of Insomnia
- Therapies for Insomnia
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand
- Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market
- Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the Market
- Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait
- Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market
- Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point
- Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines
- Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market
- Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients
- New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 181
