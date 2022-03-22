North America enterprise WLAN market size to grow substantially through 2027

Pune, India, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert views, North America enterprise WLAN industry is anticipated to reach USD 10 billion by 2027, mainly due to rapid digitalization and large-scale investments in the telecom industry. For instance, the Canadian government spent USD 44 billion in August 2021 to accelerate the country’s economic growth by providing affordable broadband and 5G connectivity for the public.





The research literature acts as a rich source of data about the factors affecting the progression of the market, such as the key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Besides, it deeply explores the competitive arena and elucidates the top strategies adopted by major players to help industry partakers draft robust actions plans for the upcoming years.

Elaborating on the subject, a group of linked computers or other devices that form a network by leveraging radio transmissions instead of wired connections is called a wireless local-area network (WLAN). A Wi-Fi network is the most common type of WLAN.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4791376/

Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific enterprise WLAN market is touted to amass a value of USD 8 billion by the forecast period-end, chiefly on the back of surging demand for better Wi-Fi coverage, expanding internet connectivity to remote sites, rapid technological progress. In particular, rising smartphone penetration in economies like India is boosting the regional market growth.

APAC enterprise WLAN market is flourishing, due to increased demand for enhanced Wi-Fi coverage and rising deployment of remote internet connectivity. Leading businesses around the region are using WLAN solutions to provide their employees with reliable and high-speed internet access in present remote working conditions. Increasing proliferation of FON networks (open Wi-Fi) in APAC nations is presenting the industry with considerable revenue-boosting opportunities. Supported by fast-paced technological advancements, it is estimated that Asia Pacific enterprise WLAN market size will be $8 billion by 2027.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4791373/

Europe Market

Europe enterprise WLAN market is anticipated to touch USD 8 billion by 2027, majorly due to robust demand for enhanced Wi-Fi, along with an emphasis on smart cities and associated technologies like IoT. Also, focus on scalability among enterprises is also boosting the regional share.

Speaking of organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for 55% share in regional industry in 2020, owing to focus in companies to enhance coverage while maintaining security, implementation, and design concerns. Due to the rising demand for wireless technologies, Europe enterprise WLAN market share from large enterprises accounted for a whopping 55% of the market in 2020. Large corporations are implementing WLAN solutions to improve coverage throughout the enterprise, while also addressing security, design and implementation concerns. Citing a recent example, IBM acquired Sentaca in February 2022 to expand its hybrid cloud consultancy business. The acquisition offers over a decade of cloud consulting expertise to assist telecom clients in modernizing and generating fresh revenue streams. Sentaca will join IBM Consulting's fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services division to help clients resolve their strategic and technological problems.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4791374/

Competitive landscape overview:

Major players influencing North America enterprise WLAN market trends are Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Boingo Wireless Inc., and Aruba Networks, among others.

The companies in this business sphere are actively engaged in new product development and launches, partnerships, and acquisitions to improve their foothold in this domain. For instance, Cisco in 2020 introduced a ‘Remote Workforce Wireless Solution’ package for enabling businesses to provide and manage WFH employees to facilitate decision-making in real-time.

Citing another major development, global media and technology company Comcast Business in January 2022 announced a collaboration with Nokia to expand its portfolio catering to enterprise connectivity and 5G solutions. Also, in the following month, IBM acquired Sentaca to expand its hybrid cloud consultancy business.

North America Enterprise WLAN Market, by Component (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

Hardware

Wireless Access Points

Access Point Antenna

Wireless LAN Controller

Wireless Location Appliance

Multigigabit Switches

Software

WLAN Analytics

WLAN Security

WLAN Management

Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

North America Enterprise WLAN Market, by Organization Size (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Enterprise WLAN Market, by Application (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Hospitality

Government

Others

North America Enterprise WLAN Market, by Geography (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Nordics

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia & New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

North America Enterprise WLAN Market Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2016-2027)

Netgear Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Cambium Networks Corp.

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Aruba Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Adtran Inc.

Related Report:

Enterprise WLAN Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The enterprise WLAN market is projected to register massive gains driven by shifting preference of retailers towards intelligent WLAN systems, increasing adoption of smartphones, growing trend of BYOD, rising use of intelligent Wi-Fi analytics for predicting consumer behavior as well as monitoring network. Rapid modernization of retail banking solutions coupled with digitalization of federal agencies will also contribute towards market growth. From a regional frame of reference, enterprise WLAN market in Latin America will witness a CAGR of more than 21% over the forecast timeframe. This anticipated growth is ascribed to the rising WLAN deployments by emerging SMEs in the region. Meanwhile, MEA enterprise WLAN market will witness a respectable CAGR of around 13% over the forthcoming time frame. Large retailers and hospitality sector in GCC are heavily turning to WLAN mainly for enhanced customer experience.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.