Leading Public Sector Online Marketplace Adds 1,000th Local Government, Surpassing $4.6B in Annual Contract Value

SEATTLE, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar, the free and easy electronic procurement marketplace for government contracts, announced it has passed 1,000 local governments on the DemandStar platform, accelerating its industry-leading growth. DemandStar achieved a 32% increase in government annual contract value, now totaling over $4.6 billion.

"DemandStar has been a great addition to our bidding process at the University. It is user friendly and has allowed us to simplify our bidding process by becoming more electronic." - Ashley Sliger, Contract Compliance Manager, Missouri State University.

375 local government agencies joined DemandStar in 2021, accessing its online network of over 100,000 businesses of all sizes to drive increased competition for their bids/RFPs. Over 112 local governments have joined in 2022 to date.

"Government spending is coming back, and more than ever it's going online," said DemandStar CEO Ben Vaught. "More and more local governments are resuming projects put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, and they're turning to online purchasing marketplaces like DemandStar for help."

DemandStar member agencies span from local cities, libraries, and fire stations to statewide governing bodies, county-wide public-school boards, and highway infrastructure organizations. Businesses range from large government contractors to many small businesses, minority & woman-owned businesses, and businesses seeking their first government contract.

New government agencies added include:

Las Animas County, CO

Embrey-Riddle Aeronautical University, FL

Walton County, FL

Cherokee County School District, GA

Idaho Association of Highway Districts, ID

Arlington Heights Park District, IL

Housing Authority of DeKalb County, IL

Housing Authority of East St. Louis, IL

Saline County, KS

Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, KY

City of Litchfield, MI

City of Republic, MO

Missouri State University, MO

Raleigh Durhan Airport Authority, NC

Consolidated Utility District of Rugherford County, TN

City of Manassas, VA

Town of Herndon, VA

Racine County, WI

Essex Westford School District, VT

Government partners and businesses looking to join DemandStar's government procurement marketplace can learn more at demandstar.com.

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR

DemandStar builds communities by connecting government agencies quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers of all sizes. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serves as the gateway for public sector partnerships between government agencies and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information, or for government agencies and suppliers interested in joining the DemandStar procurement network, please visit Demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

Press Contact: Sharyn Tom

Phone: (360) 233-5014

Email: stom@demandstar.com

