Quebec Businesses to Help Ukrainian Families

English French

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighteen local companies are uniting in response to the tragedy in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion on February 24, and the resulting refugee crisis. Alimentation Couche-Tard, National Bank of Canada, Bombardier, Broccolini, CAE, Coveo, Group HELIOS, Intelcom, JPMA Global, KPMG, Novacap, Plusgrade, Pomerleau, Resolute Forest Products, Trans-Pro Logistics, SAJO, 5N Plus and Stingray have confirmed that they will sponsor up to 1,000 families affected by the crisis, offering them jobs and means of support until the situation stabilizes.

At the initiative of Eric Boyko, President, Co-Founder and CEO of Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), himself of Ukrainian descent, these companies have agreed to welcome up to 80 families each, ensuring that they are well looked after throughout the process.

"As we watched the conflict unfold and witnessed the forced displacement of millions of Ukrainians, we could not stand by without doing our part," said Eric Boyko. "We are impressed by the quick response, active participation of businesses, and interest of all levels of government in making this initiative a reality. Together, we hope to welcome up to 1,000 Ukrainian families, starting in the coming weeks."

While responding to labour needs, these companies are offering newcomers work, access to lodging, and means of subsistence while preserving these families’ dignity throughout this challenging ordeal.

Companies interested in contributing and participating in this initiative can contact fgagnier@stingray.com.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

For more information, please contact:

Frédérique Gagnier

Public Relations Manager

Stingray

fgagnier@stingray.com

1 514 664-1244, ext 2689