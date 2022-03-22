RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2022 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 24th

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2022 Conference on Thursday, March 24th at 01:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uik_RGncSzeFEjbwEzbRBQ

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation: Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 Time: 01:00 p.m. Eastern Time

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 347 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928



