iMedia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 29, 2022.

“Q4 was another exceptional quarter and 2021 was a transformational year,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of the Company. “Our demonstrated abilities to capitalize on the convergence of entertainment, advertising and ecommerce continue to accelerate our growth opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Consolidated Highlights:

Net sales were $193.8 million, a 55% increase, or $69.0 million, over the same prior year period.

Gross margin was 38.3%, a 270 basis-point improvement over the same prior year period.

Net loss was $5.0 million or $(0.23) per common share, compared to the same prior-year period net loss of $2.7 million or $(0.21) per common share. The Q4 2021 net loss included $1.5 million of transaction, settlement, and integration costs, compared to $0.3 million in same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.1 million, a 79.9% increase, or $6.7 million, over the same prior-year period.

Our total 12-month rolling active customer count, as of January 29, 2022, grew by 55.3% compared to same prior-year period, driven by the continued strong customer growth from ShopHQ, Christopher & Banks and from the addition of the 123tv customer file.

As previously announced, the Company closed its acquisition of 123tv in November 2021 for an enterprise value of $93.0 million.

As previously announced, beginning with Q4 2021, the Company is reporting three operating segments, Entertainment, Consumer Brands and Media Commerce Services.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended Description January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 Change January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 Change Net Sales $ 193.8 $ 124.8 55 % $ 551.1 $ 454.2 21 % Gross Margin % 38.3 % 35.6 % 270 bps 40.4 % 36.8 % 360 bps Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (0.7 ) $ - N/A $ (1.0 ) $ - N/A Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (5.0 ) $ (2.7 ) 86 % $ (22.0 ) $ (13.2 ) (66 %) EPS $ (0.23 ) $ (0.21 ) (12 %) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.23 ) 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.1 $ 8.4 80 % $ 41.6 $ 23.9 74 %



Segment Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Sales $ 165.4 15.1 13.2 $ 193.8 $ 122.0 0.6 2.2 $ 124.8 Gross Profit $ 63.5 7.3 3.4 $ 74.2 $ 43.3 0.4 0.7 $ 44.4 Operating Income (Loss) $ (1.8 ) 0.7 0.8 $ (0.3 ) $ (1.2 ) (0.2 ) 0.1 $ (1.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.6 1.9 1.6 $ 15.1 $ 8.4 (0.2 ) 0.1 $ 8.4 For the Twelve-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Sales $ 478.9 44.3 27.8 $ 551.1 $ 445.5 2.2 6.6 $ 454.2 Gross Profit $ 192.6 22.0 8.1 $ 222.6 $ 163.9 0.9 2.3 $ 167.1 Operating Income (Loss) $ (13.5 ) 1.6 1.2 $ (10.7 ) $ (6.3 ) (1.6 ) (0.1 ) $ (7.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.5 5.6 3.6 $ 41.6 $ 25.2 (1.5 ) 0.2 $ 23.9









Entertainment & Consumer Brands Segments’ Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Key Operating Metrics:

Entertainment + Consumer Brands For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended Description January 29,

2022 (a) January 30,

2021 Change January 29,

2022 (a) January 30,

2021 Change Net Unit Sales (000s) 4,754 1,749 172 % 10,014 6,531 53 % Average Selling Price (ASP) $ 36 $ 64 (44 %) $ 48 $ 62 (23 %) Return Rate % 17 % 15 % (190 bps) 16 % 15 % (150 bps) Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,585 1,021 55.3 % 1,585 1,021 55.3 % Entertainment + Consumer Brands For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended % of Net Merchandise Sales by Category January 29,

2022 (a) January 30,

2021 Change January 29,

2022 (a) January 30,

2021 Change Jewelry & Watches 37 % 43 % (630 bps) 41 % 41 % 10 bps Home & Consumer Electronics 22 % 21 % 100 bps 17 % 16 % 110 bps Beauty & Health 21 % 25 % (420 bps) 22 % 32 % (1020 bps) Fashion & Accessories 21 % 11 % 960 bps 21 % 12 % 900 bps Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





(a) For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended January 29, 2022, period-over-period comparison of the key operating metrics above are impacted by the addition of Christopher & Banks and 123tv, particularly the ASP metric because 123tv’s ASP is below $25.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of January 29, 2022, total unrestricted cash was $11.3 million. The Company also had an additional $11.4 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility.Outlook:

For the first quarter 2022, we anticipate reporting net sales of approximately $156 million, which is approximately 38% growth over the same prior year period. We anticipate reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9 million, which is approximately a 11% increase over the same prior year period. Our guidance includes our expectations that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue to have a negative impact on the German economy and that we will continue to experience unusually high logistics costs due to COVID-19.

For the full-year 2022, we reiterate our previously provided 2022 guidance. We anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $675 to $725 million, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 to $60 million and we anticipate reporting positive quarterly earnings per share beginning in the back half of 2022.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 11,295 $ 15,485 Restricted Cash 1,893 — Accounts receivable, net 78,627 61,951 Inventories 116,256 68,715 Current portion of television broadcast rights, net 27,521 19,725 Prepaid expenses and other 17,632 7,853 Total current assets 253,224 173,729 Property and equipment, net 48,225 41,988 Television broadcast rights, net 74,821 7,028 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 126,440 2,359 Other assets 19,067 1,533 TOTAL ASSETS $ 521,777 $ 226,637 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 89,046 $ 77,995 Accrued liabilities 44,388 29,509 Current portion of television broadcast rights obligations 31,921 29,173 Current portion of long term credit facility — 2,714 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,331 462 Current portion of seller's note 14,410 — Deferred revenue 427 213 Total current liabilities 182,522 140,066 Long term broadcast rights liability 81,268 7,358 Other long term liabilities 25,087 1,497 Long term credit facility 87,034 50,666 8.50% Senior Unsecured Notes 74,075 — Total liabilities 449,986 199,587 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 per share par value, 29,600,000 shares authorized as of January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021; 21,571,387 and 13,019,061 shares issued and outstanding as of January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021 213 130 Additional paid-in capital 538,628 474,375 Accumulated deficit (469,463 ) (447,455 ) Total shareholders’ equity 69,379 27,050 Equity of the non-controlling interest $ 2,412 $ — Total equity $ 71,791 $ 27,050 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 521,777 $ 226,637







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 29, January 30, January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 193,809 $ 124,797 $ 551,134 $ 454,171 Cost of sales 119,607 80,407 328,518 287,118 Gross profit 74,202 44,390 222,616 167,053 Margin % 38.3 % 35.6 % 40.4 % 36.8 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling 49,606 32,820 158,512 129,920 General and administrative 14,019 5,178 38,589 20,336 Depreciation and amortization 10,879 7,322 35,606 24,022 Restructuring costs - 451 634 715 Total operating expense 74,504 45,771 233,341 174,993 Operating loss (302 ) (1,381 ) (10,725 ) (7,940 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 75 1 199 3 Interest expense (5,482 ) (1,317 ) (11,727 ) (5,237 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - (663 ) - Total other expense (5,407 ) (1,316 ) (12,191 ) (5,234 ) Loss before income taxes (5,709 ) (2,697 ) (22,916 ) (13,174 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (64 ) (15 ) (110 ) (60 ) Net loss (5,773 ) (2,712 ) (23,026 ) (13,234 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (735 ) - (1,018 ) - Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (5,038 ) $ (2,712 ) $ (22,008 ) $ (13,234 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.23 ) Net loss per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.23 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,563,924 12,982,514 19,362,062 10,745,916 Diluted 21,563,924 12,982,514 19,362,062 10,745,916





IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three-Month Period Ended January 29, 2022 Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (5,038 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 11,797 Interest, net 5,407 Tax 65 EBITDA (as defined) $ 9,473 $ 1,607 $ 1,151 $ 12,231 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 9,473 $ 1,607 $ 1,151 $ 12,231 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 751 291 470 $ 1,512 Costs related to Kentucky Tornado 429 - - 429 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 935 - - 935 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,588 $ 1,898 $ 1,621 $ 15,107 For the Three-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (2,712 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 8,281 Interest, net 1,316 Tax 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,943 $ (166 ) $ 123 $ 6,900 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,943 $ (166 ) $ 123 $ 6,900 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 314 - - 314 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 733 - - 733 Restructuring Costs 451 - - 451 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,442 $ (166 ) $ 123 $ 8,398 IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 29, 2022 Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (22,008 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 39,361 Interest, net 11,528 Tax 110 EBITDA (as defined) $ 23,966 $ 3,282 $ 1,744 $ 28,991 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 23,966 $ 3,282 $ 1,744 $ 28,992 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 3,121 2,304 1,843 7,268 Costs related to Kentucky Tornado 429 - - 429 One-Time Customer Concessions 341 - - 341 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 663 - - 663 Non-Cash Share-Based Comp 3,320 - - 3,320 Restructuring Costs 625 8 - 634 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,466 $ 5,594 $ 3,587 $ 41,647 For the Twelve-Month Period Ended January 30, 2021 Media Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (13,234 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 27,978 Interest, net 5,234 Tax 60 EBITDA (as defined) $ 21,315 $ (1,472 ) $ 195 $ 20,038 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 21,315 $ (1,472 ) $ 195 $ 20,038 Adjustments: Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 1,200 - - 1,200 Non-Cash Share-Based Comp 1,960 - - 1,960 Restructuring Costs 715 - - 715 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,190 $ (1,472 ) $ 195 $ 23,913





(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month period and twelve-month period ended January 29, 2022, includes transaction and integration costs related primarily to the Christopher & Banks, Synacor and 123tv transactions.



Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; one-time customer concessions; restructuring costs; cost related to the Kentucky tornado; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in this release.

