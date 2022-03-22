Competitive Forces and Mega Trends Shaping the State of High-density Colocation Today, 2022 Research Study - Disruptive Technologies are Driving the Need

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies are Driving the Need for High-density Colocation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study looks at the competitive forces and Mega Trends shaping the state of high-density colocation today.

In addition, this study helps end users understand the benefits of high-density colocation in helping enterprises adjust to new paradigms in the digital landscape. Finally, this study also offers direction to customers regarding the broad principles that should govern their list of criteria when selecting a high-density colocation service provider.

Enterprises are quickly realizing that data (and its practical use) now lie at the heart of their competitive advantage. Even small and medium enterprises, long seen as lagging concerning digital transformation, are making significant investments in key technologies such as cloud and analytics to process, analyze, and extract value from data collected from their increasingly digital businesses. These developments are emblematic of a larger phenomenon: today's enterprises are embracing data as a core strategic resource.



As enterprises attempt to generate, store, analyze, and disseminate this growing torrent of data, however, the strain on their IT infrastructure has never been greater.

While data center colocation remains a durable option for enterprises wishing to leverage best-in-class physical infrastructure, high-density colocation can help enterprises manage sprawling IT infrastructures and future-proof their data-centric transformations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the High-density Colocation Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Enterprises Rapidly Embracing Data as a Core Strategic Resource

Growth Drivers in the High-density Colocation Market

Growth Drivers: New Paradigms in the Digital Environment Prompting Enterprises' Pivot to Data Centricity

Accelerated Growth in Consumer Demand for Content and Information

5G Technology Driving the Increasing Adoption of IoT Solutions

Leveraging AI at Scale Quickly Becoming a Strategic Imperative

The Increase in Cloud Deployments Enhancing Access to (and Demand for) Analytics Services

The 4 Paradigms Underlying Enterprises' Urgency to Place Data at the Forefront of Their Transformation

The Pivot Toward Data-centricity Driving a New Shift in Data Center Investments

Enterprises Increasingly Leveraging Best-in-class Data Centers through Colocation Services

Location, Operation, Sustainability, and Connectivity Continuing to be the Main Selection Criteria for Scalable Colocation

The Ability to Provide High-density Colocation Emerging as the Next Main Selection Criterion

High-density Colocation Enabling Customers to Better Adapt to New Paradigms in the Digital Landscape

Major Benefits of High-density Colocation

Current State of the Adoption of High-density Colocation

Growth Restraints in the High-density Colocation Market

Considerations and Selection Criteria for High-density Colocation Facilities

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: High-density Colocation for OTT Content Providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu34ny