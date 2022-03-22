Global Travel Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The travel vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 5,914.22 million by 2028 from US$ 3,078.94 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Travelling and tourism have become an integral part of the human lifestyle. Travelling and tourism has not only transformed the ongoing routine of people but also offered opportunities to explore different culture, tradition, spiritualism, rural and ethnicities, and wellness across the world, and to take health breaks.

For travelling internationally, immunization is referred to as a safety and precautionary measure to avoid the spread of infections. Various countries have their own policies to protect their citizens from travel-associated infections. For instance, in the UK, National Health Service (NHS) organizes routine immunization or vaccination campaigns for its citizens. If a person is traveling outside the UK, they need to get vaccinated to gain protection against infectious diseases such as hepatitis A, typhoid, and yellow fever. Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, travelers coming from Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages are required to show proof of vaccination against meningitis and seasonal influenza. Various countries require mandatory vaccination proofs documented on an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP).



According to the World Tourism Organization (WTO) estimates, there has been an increase in tourist arrivals from 1 billion in 2010 to 1.6 billion in 2020. The WTO estimated that long-distance travel will grow at a rate of 5.4% and travelling within regions will grow at 3.8% each year. Additionally, tourist arrivals increased steadily in regions such as Asia and Europe in 2020. Following is the table depicting estimates of WTO for international tourist arrival, by region.



The abovementioned estimates suggest that travel and tourism will increase in coming years. Furthermore, conditions such as economic crises and demand for better job opportunities have contributed significantly to the surge in travel and tourism worldwide. Thus, the increasing travel and tourism activities is propelling the demand for travel vaccines.



Based on product, the global travel vaccines market is segmented into hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal vaccines, and others. The others segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the meningococcal vaccines segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global travel vaccines market is segmented into domestic travel and outbound travel. The outbound travel segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The WHO, WTO, CDC, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global travel vaccines market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global travel vaccines market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global travel vaccines market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Travel Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Travel Vaccines Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America: PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Travel Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Travel and Tourism

5.1.2 Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Travel Vaccines

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Awareness Regarding Vaccines

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Never-ending Demand for Vaccines

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Travel Vaccines Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Travel Vaccines Marker Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Travel Vaccines Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Travel Vaccines Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Travel Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Hepatitis A

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hepatitis A: Travel Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Hepatitis B

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Hepatitis B: Travel Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Meningococcal Vaccines

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Meningococcal Vaccines: Travel Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Travel Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Travel Vaccines Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Travel Vaccines Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Domestic Travel

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Domestic Travel: Travel Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Outbound Travel

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Outbound Travel: Travel Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Travel Vaccines Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Travel Vaccines Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Travel Vaccines Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Travel Vaccines Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Sanofi

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Novartis AG

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Pfizer Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Dynavax Technologies

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Abbott

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 BHARAT BIOTECH

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Valneva SE.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9hlm8

Attachment