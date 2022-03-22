GZ6G Technologies Completes Build-Out of Orange County Office, Adds 25 Staff Members in Past 15 Months

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today announced completion of its Orange County office build-outs and has added 25 staff members in the past 15 months, including 14 new hires in the first quarter of 2022.

The new 6,500 square-foot facility, in Irvine, Calif., houses up to 50 employees and features a state-of-the-art IT networks bullpen, media center and software lab, plus dedicated electric vehicle charging stations.

“We are building our company and positioning GZ6G for long-term growth,” said CEO Coleman Smith. “During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we set up shop on the west coast and assembled talented, collaborative teams in all departments, from sales and marketing to IT, to take the Company to the next level of growth and development. Additional hires are expected in the months ahead, as we bring our technology to market, launching new products and services, and applying the Company’s proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solutions to large venues, such as stadiums, universities, and municipalities throughout the United States.”

The Company’s platform is multi-faceted, offering applications to venues for building better consumer engagement. Its soon-to-be-launched VenuTrax CRM and data analytics platform combines venue stats such as gate entries and purchases, as well as guest attendance, team statistics, employee logs, smart device controls, and more.

“Our goal is to provide a richer experiential approach for consumers, while centralizing and monetizing venue analytics for facility owners. As a forward-thinking entity, GZ6G’s next steps are continuing to establish partnerships with leading venues throughout the nation, as well as with internet and telecommunications distribution and resell providers,” Smith added.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

