The Worldwide Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Industry is Expected to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2030

The global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market in 2021 was valued at USD 14,970.12 Million and is projected to reach USD 29,705.23 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.22% over the projected period. In 2021, around 188,907 units of Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robots were estimated to be sold.



Machine vision enables a robot for seeing what it is doing. The term vision-guided robots is collectively used for machine vision and image processing systems used for position detection as well as inspection with industrial robots. Growing need for quality inspection as well as automation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications in automotive vertical is also expected to fuel the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, surging risk of cyber-attacks on industrial machine robots and devices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of standardization coupled with the high cost of vision robots is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing applications in automotive vertical



In the automotive domain, machine vision and vision robotics have various applications, including inspections and robotic guidance. They use embedded vision sensors to find objects in 2- or 3-dimensional space and adjust paths for object positions, robots utilize machine vision for far better accuracy in critical activities. These include auto racking, bin picking, and positioning of part for assembly. Hence, increasing applications in automotive vertical are estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market include Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., STEMMER IMAGING AG, Eastman Kodak Company, OMRON Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Hexagon AB, Qualcomm Technologies, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 10 major players is more than 65%.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Basler acquired DATVISION and IOVIS. DATVISION is a Korea-based distributor dealing in machine vision components and solutions for various industries, such as the electronics and semiconductor markets. IOVIS is a Seoul, South Korea-based distributor which markets an extensive product portfolio of vision components from a variety of manufacturers.



