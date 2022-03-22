Pyxis Oncology to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on March 29, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a multi-asset, multi-modality company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult to treat cancers, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss recent corporate updates.



The live event may be accessed as follows:

Pyxis Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast:

Teleconference: (833) 945-2461 (domestic) or (520) 809-9726 (international) Conference ID 5458057 Webcast https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c8uwd9dr

The webcast can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Pyxis Oncology website at ir.pyxisoncology.com . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a multi-asset, multi-modality company focused on defeating difficult to treat cancers and improve patient lives. By leveraging our fully integrated research, development and commercial capabilities, our expert team is efficiently building a diversified portfolio of next-generation therapeutics. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis Oncology has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies. To learn more about Pyxis Oncology visit www.pyxisoncology.com .