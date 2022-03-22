Global & Japan Breathalyzers Market to 2030 - Featuring Tokai Denshi Phils, BACtrack and Advanced Safety Devices Among Others

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global & Japan Breathalyzers Market, By Technology, By Design, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Breathalyzers market held a market value of USD 40.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 91 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.3% over the projected period. Approximately 943.7 thousand units were sold in Japan in 2021.



Breathalyzers are devices used for determining the blood alcohol content or for detection of viruses or diseases using breath samples. The market is majorly driven by the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption. Furthermore, strict drunk driving laws coupled with high prevalence of asthma, tuberculosis & COVID-19, are also estimated to boost the market growth.



However, inconsistency of accuracy and lack of hygiene are expected to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, high cost of breathalyzers are also likely to act as a restraining factor to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption



The number of road accident cases is increasing rapidly and one of the major reasons for these accidents is rising alcohol consumption. According to a report published by OECD, in 2019, around 193 people were killed owing to alcohol-related crashes, i.e. 4.9% of all road deaths. 0.8% of all the crashes were because of the driver being under alcohol influence. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption is expected to fuel the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The Japan Breathalyzers market is segmented into technology, design, application, and end user.



By Technology,

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy

Others

The infrared spectroscopy segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.9% over the projected period owing to the various technological advancements in the field of spectroscopy. The fuel cell technology segment is expected to surpass a market volume of around 10 million units by 2028 owing to the various advantages of this technology.



By Design,

Portable

Fixed

Wearable

The portable segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 85% owing to its high usage by police for carrying out breath tests for checking the presence of alcohol in the body. The wearable segment is expected to witness a growth rate of around 10.2% in terms of volume.



By Application,

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Medical Applications

The medical applications segment's market size is expected to account for approximately 46% of the alcohol detection's market size in 2021 and this is expected to reach around 53% in 2030. Alcohol detection segment is estimated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of breathalyzers for alcohol detection.



By End User,

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

The law enforcement agencies segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising use of infrared spectroscopy enabled breathalyzers in law enforcement agencies. The individuals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rising awareness regarding the various medical applications of breathalyzers.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Breathalyzers market include Tokai Denshi Phils Inc, BACtrack, Inc., Advanced Safety Devices, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd., Alcopro, Inc., Guth Laboratories, Inc., Intoximeter, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Lion Laboratories Ltd., MPD, Inc., Pas Systems International, and Other Prominent Players.



The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 63%. These key players are involved in collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2018, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation launched the WipeAlyser, a portable optical reader for DrugWipe, an oral fluid drug screening tester. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.



The Japan Breathalyzers market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Breathalyzers market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Japan Breathalyzers market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan & Global Breathalyzers Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Breathalyzers Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Japan Breathalyzers Market



Chapter 4. Japan Breathalyzers Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Best Breathalyzers in 2021

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast ('000 Units), 2017 - 2030

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis, By Product

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Breathalyzers Market Analysis, By Technology

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and '000 Units)

5.2.1. Fuel Cell Technology

5.2.2. Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

5.2.3. Infrared Spectroscopy

5.2.4. Others



Chapter 6. Japan Breathalyzers Market Analysis, By Technology

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and '000 Units)

6.2.1. Fuel Cell Technology

6.2.2. Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

6.2.3. Infrared Spectroscopy

6.2.4. Others



Chapter 7. Japan Breathalyzers Market Analysis, By Design

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and '000 Units)

7.2.1. Portable

7.2.2. Fixed

7.2.3. Wearable



Chapter 8. Japan Breathalyzers Market Analysis, By Application

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

8.2.1. Alcohol Detection

8.2.2. Drug abuse detection

8.2.3. Medical Applications



Chapter 9. Japan Breathalyzers Market Analysis, By End User

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & '000 Units)

9.2.1. Law Enforcement Agencies

9.2.2. Enterprises

9.2.3. Individuals



Chapter 10. Global Breathalyzer Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 11. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

11.1. Tokai Denshi Phils Inc

11.2. BACtrack, Inc.

11.3. Advanced Safety Devices

11.4. AK GlobalTech Corporation

11.5. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation

11.6. Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd.

11.7. Alcopro, Inc.

11.8. Guth Laboratories, Inc.

11.9. Intoximeter, Inc.

11.10. Lifeloc Technologies

11.11. Lion Laboratories Ltd.

11.12. MPD, Inc.

11.13. Pas Systems International

11.14. Other Prominent Players



