DSV, 952 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

On 9 February 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 942. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 9 February 2022 to 26 April 2022 may purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million and no more than 2,500,000 shares, corresponding to 1.04% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-23 1,296,000 1,219.26 1,580,156,620 24: 14 March 2022 20,000 1,208.56 24,171,200 25: 15 March 2022 17,000 1,203.78 20,464,260 26: 16 March 2022 15,000 1,283.12 19,246,800 27: 17 March 2022 15,000 1,323.50 19,852,500 28: 18 March 2022 17,000 1,336.12 22,714,040 Accumulated trading for days 1-28 1,380,000 1,222.18 1,686,605,420

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,876,491 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.28% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

