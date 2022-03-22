Worldwide Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Industry to 2030 - Featuring CCRM, Nexelis and Pacific BioLabs Among Others

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market by Type of Therapy, Therapeutic Area, Scale of Operation and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Given the various advantages of cell and gene therapies and their ability to address the underlying causes of serious clinical conditions, the preference for such therapeutic modalities has increased over the years. As a result, several cell and gene therapies have been developed and approved for the treatment of a wide range of disease indications. In fact, at the time of this report's publication, more than 30 such therapies had been approved and over 1,200 therapeutic leads are under evaluation in different stages.

Owing to their rising popularity, these upcoming advanced therapeutic products are on the verge of becoming one of the highest valued therapeutic segments within the biopharmaceutical industry. Having said that, as is the case for all biological products, the development of cell and gene therapies is a complex, challenging and cost intensive process. Outsourcing is, therefore, a preferred operational model, with cell and gene therapy innovators relying heavily on specialty contract service providers to handle various aspects of their product development and manufacturing operations. In fact, over three quarters of the biopharmaceutical companies prefer to outsource their operations to the contract service providers and a large part of their expenditure goes to outsourcing services.

Amongst the various operations, the outsourcing of analytical testing services, including environment testing, bioanalytical testing, analytical testing, chemistry and stability testing, method development and validation, and product characterization, has witnessed significant rise in recent years.



The rising demand for outsourcing bioanalytical services has prompted the emergence of several contract research organizations that claim to offer bioassay services for cell and gene therapies. These companies usually have relatively more experience and are well equipped with the instruments and technological platforms to offer both pre-developed and customized bioassays.

In fact, these companies assist in bringing out the maximum efficiency of study design by offering several cost benefits and reducing the associated timelines. Given the benefits of outsourcing the bioassay services and the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve / expand their respective offerings, we believe that the cell and gene therapy bioassay services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2030.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of the cell and gene therapy bioassay services market, providing information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of bioanalytical facilities, type of offering (in vitro and in vivo), type of bioassay(s) offered (pre-developed assay and customized assay), type of bioanalytical services (immunoassay, potency assay, qualitative PCR, digital droplet PCR, flow cytometry, ELISA, immunochemistry and others) and application area (cell therapy, gene therapy and others).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of the cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers based in different geographies, by taking into consideration their service strength (in terms of bioassay offering(s) and number of bioanalytical services offered), service applicability (in terms of number of bioassays offered and application area) and supplier strength (in terms of years of experience in this field and company size).

Tabulated profiles of key players offering a wide range of cell and gene therapy bioassay services across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile includes an overview of the company, financial information (if available), details of its cell and gene therapy bioassay services portfolio, types of offerings, type of bioassay(s) offered, types of bioanalytical services offered, application area, location of bioanalytical facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful contemporary market trend analysis, featuring the distribution of cell and gene therapy service providers by type of bioanalytical services offered and application area and an analysis of cell and gene therapy service providers, based on type of bioassay and types of bioanalytical services offered. Further, the chapter also features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the location of bioanalytical facilities of cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers.

A detailed analysis of the global events attended by the service providers, based on year of event, type of event, type of services involved and application area, and strategic initiatives taken by various cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers.

A case study of the overall landscape of cell and gene therapy therapeutics market, based on a number of parameters. The market landscape of cell therapies, features distribution of cell therapies across phase of development, therapeutic area and type of developer. Further, the market landscape of cell therapies, features distribution of gene therapies across phase of development of pipeline candidates and key therapeutic areas. The chapter also features information on the developers involved in the domain of cell and gene therapies.

An in-depth analysis of more than 260 cell therapy developers that are anticipated to partner with cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers and have been shortlisted on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (which takes into account a company's size and its experience in this field), pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of pipeline drugs and affiliated stage of development) and availability of other cell therapy capabilities.

An in-depth analysis of nearly 190 gene therapy developers that are anticipated to partner with cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers and have been shortlisted on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (which takes into account a company's size and its experience in this field), pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of pipeline drugs and affiliated stage of development) and availability of other gene therapy capabilities.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading services providers offering bioassay services related to cell and gene therapies?

What is the relative competitiveness of different cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers?

Which is the commonly offered bioanalytical service (immunoassay, potency assay, qualitative PCR, digital droplet PCR, flow cytometry, ELISA, immunochemistry and others) related to cell and gene therapy?

What are the key trends within the cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers market?

What kind of initiatives are being taken by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Which players are likely to partner with cell and gene therapy bioassay service providers?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to teleradiology services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Key Parameters

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Companies Offering Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services in North America

5.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Companies Offering Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services in Europe and Asia-Pacific



6. CELL AND GENE THERAPY BIOASSAY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. CCRM

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Nexelis

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Pacific BioLabs

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. PPD Laboratories

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. WuXi Advanced Therapies

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. CELL AND GENE THERAPY BIOASSAY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE AND ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. AnaBioTec

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Intertek Pharmaceutical Services

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

7.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Lonza

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

7.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. Porton Bio

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Portfolio

7.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



8. MARKET TREND ANALYSIS



9. GLOBAL EVENT AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVE ANALYSIS



10. CASE STUDY: MARKET LANDSCAPE OF CELL AND GENE THERAPIES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Cell Therapy Market

10.2.1. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Development Pipeline

10.2.1.1. Analysis by Type of Product

10.2.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Development Pipeline

10.2.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

10.2.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.2.2.3. Analysis by Type of Developer

10.2.2.4. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of CAR-T Cell Therapies in Development

10.2.3. TCR-based Therapies: Development Pipeline

10.2.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

10.2.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.2.3.3. Analysis by Type of Developer

10.2.3.4. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of TCR-based Therapies in Development

10.2.4. TIL-based Therapies: Development Pipeline

10.2.4.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

10.2.4.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.2.4.3. Analysis by Type of Developer

10.2.4.4. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of TIL-based Therapies in Development

10.3. Gene Therapy Market

10.3.1. Gene Therapy Market: Clinical and Commercial Pipeline

10.3.1.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

10.3.1.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.3.2. Gene Therapy Market: Development Pipeline

10.3.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

10.3.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area



11. LIKELY PARTNERS FOR CELL THERAPY BIOASSAY SERVICE PROVIDERS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Bioassay Service Providers

11.3.1. Likely Partner Opportunities for Stem Cell Therapy Bioassay Service Providers

11.3.2. Likely Partner Opportunities for CAR-T Therapy Bioassay Service Providers

11.3.3. Likely Partner Opportunities for Dendritic Cell Therapy Bioassay Service Providers

11.3.4. Likely Partner Opportunities for Tumor Cell Therapy Bioassay Service Providers

11.3.5. Likely Partner Opportunities for NK Cell Therapy Bioassay Service Providers



12. LIKELY PARTNERS FOR GENE THERAPY BIOASSAY SERVICE PROVIDERS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Gene Therapy Bioassay Service Providers

12.3.1. Likely Partner Opportunities in North America

12.3.2. Likely Partner Opportunities in Europe

12.3.3. Likely Partner Opportunities in Asia-Pacific



13. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



14. CONCLUSION



15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

