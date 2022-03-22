Uxin to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2022

BEIJING, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on March 29, 2022.



Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Conference Call Preregistration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1498207

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until April 5, 2022. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.: +1 646 254 3697 International: +61 2 9003 4211 Conference ID: 1498207

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at http://ir.xin.com/.



About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China. With its offerings of high-quality used cars and best-in-class purchasing services, Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice online. Uxin’s one-stop online shopping mall provides consumers with a nationwide selection of value-for-money used cars, various value-added products and services as well as comprehensive aftersales services. Its online sales consultants offer professional consulting to facilitate a convenient and efficient car purchase for consumers in a timely fashion. Its comprehensive fulfillment network supports nationwide logistics and delivery as well as title transfers between different cities across China so as to fulfill these online transactions.

