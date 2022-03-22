FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Fiscal Year 2021 revenue up 87% and year-end order book increased 67% versus 2020

Company expects continued strong progress in 2022 with sequential improvement in gross margin and is raising full year delivery guidance

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (“FCA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Business Highlights        

  • Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $75.0 million, up 23.8% year-over-year, on deliveries of 604 railcars
  • Gross margin of $6.6 million, positive for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Manufacturing operating income of $4.9 million, positive for the third consecutive quarter
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million
  • Quarter-end backlog totaled 2,323 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $240.2 million
  • 2022 delivery outlook raised from between 2,350 and 2,650 railcars to between 2,600 and 2,900 railcars, versus 1,731 deliveries in fiscal 2021

“2021 was a year of many accomplishments for FreightCar America, most notably building a strong foundation for the future with the successful transition of our manufacturing footprint to Castaños, Mexico,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “We have already begun to see the benefits of the transition, as evidenced by positive gross margin for the fifth consecutive quarter and manufacturing operating income for the third consecutive quarter, despite persistent supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.”

Meyer concluded, “The Company is on track to double its annual railcar production capacity to between 4,000 to 5,000 railcars during 2023, which we expect to be well timed with an increase in the railcar demand cycle. FreightCar America is now extremely well positioned for growth, and we are anticipating solid performance, starting in the first quarter of 2022. We believe that our performance in 2022 will demonstrate the true potential for the business.”

Fourth Quarter Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $58.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company delivered 604 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 505 railcars in the third quarter of 2021 and 477 railcars in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $63 thousand, compared to operating loss of ($4.2) million in the third quarter of 2021 and operating loss of ($9.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to FCA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and net loss of ($14.4) million, or ($0.87) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.5) million for the third quarter of 2021 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash items summarized in the reconciliation table below.

Full Year 2021 Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $203.1 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $108.4 million for the fiscal year 2020.
  • The Company delivered 1,731 railcars in 2021, which included 1,354 new railcars and 377 rebuilt railcars. This compares to 751 railcars in 2020, which included 600 new railcars and 151 rebuilt railcars.
  • Consolidated operating loss for 2021 was ($22.8) million, which included $6.5 million relating to restructuring and impairment charges and $0.2 million relating to impairment on leased railcars. Consolidated operating loss for 2020 was ($80.6) million, which included $18.3 million relating to restructuring and impairment charges and $19.0 million relating to impairment on leased railcars.
  • Net loss attributable to FCA for 2021 was ($41.4) million, or ($2.00) per share, compared to net loss of ($84.4) million, or ($6.29) per share, in 2020.
  • Inventories increased to $56.0 million from $38.8 million as of December 31, 2020, due to higher levels of production and raw material costs.
  • Year-end total liquidity of $41.2 million included cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents and restricted certificates of deposit (“total cash”) of $26.2 million and $15 million available under the Deferred Draw Loan that closed in December 2021.

Strategic Priorities for Fiscal Year 2022

As announced on the Company’s Strategic Update call on February 8, 2022, the priorities for the year include:

  • Achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, based on the current market outlook
  • Complete construction of a 162,000 square foot fabrication shop and expansion of the wheel and axle shop by mid-year 2022 to achieve substantial additional operational efficiencies
  • Complete construction of additional production lines, doubling annual capacity to between 4,000 and 5,000 railcars by early 2023

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. FreightCar America is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

   December 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		 
Assets (in thousands, except for share and per share data) 
Current assets      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $26,240   $54,047  
Restricted certificates of deposit  -    182  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $323 and $1,235, respectively  9,571    9,421  
VAT receivable  31,136    4,462  
Inventories, net  56,012    38,831  
Assets held for sale -    10,383  
Related party asset  8,680    -  
Prepaid expenses  5,087    3,652  
Total current assets  136,726    120,978  
Property, plant and equipment, net  18,236    19,642  
Railcars available for lease, net  20,160    20,933  
Right of use asset  16,669    18,152  
Other long-term assets  8,873    3,037  
Total assets $200,664   $182,742  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts and contractual payables $41,185   $17,840  
Related party accounts payable  8,870    814  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs  2,912    2,505  
Reserve for workers' compensation  1,563    2,645  
Accrued warranty  2,533    5,216  
Customer deposits  3,300    4,351  
Deferred income state and local incentives, current  1,291    2,219  
Lease liability, current  1,955    11,635  
Current portion of long-term debt  -    17,605  
Other current liabilities  5,711    6,319  
Total current liabilities  69,320    71,149  
Long-term debt, net of current portion  79,484    37,668  
Warrant liability  32,514    12,730  
Accrued pension costs  35    7,046  
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term  1,216    2,503  
Lease liability, long-term  16,617    18,549  
Other long-term liabilities  3,134    2,600  
Total liabilities  202,320    152,245  
Stockholders’ (deficit) equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting), 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020) -   -  
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,947,228 and 15,861,406 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  190    159  
Additional paid in capital  83,742    82,064  
Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 327,577 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  -    (1,344) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,522)   (11,763) 
Accumulated deficit  (80,066)   (38,619) 
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity  (1,656)   30,497  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $200,664   $182,742  


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
  (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 
Revenues $75,019  $60,590  $203,050  $108,447 
Cost of sales  68,412   55,066   191,592   121,949 
Gross profit (loss)  6,607   5,524   11,458   (13,502)
Selling, general and administrative expenses  6,386   8,710   27,532   29,815 
Impairment on leased railcars  158   18,951   158   18,951 
Restructuring and impairment charges  -   (12,925)  6,530   18,325 
Operating income (loss)  63   (9,212)  (22,762)  (80,593)
Interest expense  (4,041  (1,554)  (13,317)  (2,225)
Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of warrant liability  4,075   (3,657)  (14,894)  (3,657)
Gain on extinguishment of debt  (7)  -   10,122   - 
Other income  327   58   817   576 
Income (loss) before income taxes  417   (14,365)  (40,034)  (85,899)
Income tax provision (benefit)  (748)  277   1,413   199 
Net income (loss)  1,165   (14,642)  (41,447)  (86,098)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV  -   (259)  -   (1,655)
Net income (loss) attributable to FreightCar America $1,165  $(14,383) $(41,447) $(84,443)
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic $0.06  $(0.87) $(2.00) $(6.29)
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to FreightCar America- diluted $0.06  $(0.87) $(2.00) $(6.29)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic  21,786,335   16,508,200   20,766,398   13,432,428 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted  23,197,856   16,508,200   20,766,398   13,432,428 


FreightCar America, Inc.
Segment Data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,    December 31,  
  2021  2020   2021  2020  
Revenues:              
Manufacturing $71,731  $58,048   $192,807  $98,706  
Corporate and Other  3,288   2,542    10,243   9,741  
Consolidated revenues $75,019  $60,590   $203,050  $108,447  
               
Operating income (loss):              
Manufacturing $4,861  $(2,097)  $(757) $(59,031) 
Corporate and Other  (4,798)  (7,115)   (22,005)  (21,562) 
Consolidated operating income (loss) $63  $(9,212)  $(22,762) $(80,593) 


FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands) 
Net loss $(41,447) $(86,098)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities:      
Restructuring and impairment charges  6,530   18,325 
Depreciation and amortization  4,304   9,202 
Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets  1,483   7,063 
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives  (2,215)  (2,219)
Loss on change in fair market value for warrant liability  14,894   3,657 
Impairment on leased railcars  158   18,951 
Stock-based compensation recognized  2,977   1,034 
Non-cash interest expense  5,502   1,023 
Gain on extinguishment of debt  (10,122)  - 
Other non-cash items, net  529   4,192 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable  (150)  (2,430)
VAT receivable  (24,675)  (4,462)
Inventories  (12,369)  (17,942)
Other assets  (674)  1,763 
Related party asset, net  (624)  813 
Accounts and contractual payables  7,878   3,162 
Accrued payroll and employee benefits  487   (2,027)
Income taxes payable  349   1,127 
Accrued warranty  (2,683)  (3,172)
Lease liability  (2,106)  (11,553)
Customer deposits  (1,051)  (772)
Other liabilities  (1,571)  1,812 
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits  (801)  (354)
Net cash flows used in operating activities  (55,397)  (58,905)
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit  -   (4,219)
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit  182   7,806 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (2,290)  (9,849)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease  433   170 
Net cash flows used in investing activities  (1,675)  (6,092)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  16,000   50,000 
Deferred financing costs  (1,688)  (3,811)
Borrowings on revolving line of credit  48,400   6,874 
Repayments on revolving line of credit  (33,378)  (95)
Cash paid to acquire JV non-controlling interest  -   (172)
Employee stock settlement  (12)  (9)
Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised  (57)  - 
Net cash flows provided by financing activities  29,265   52,787 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (27,807)  (12,210)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of year  54,047   66,257 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of year $26,240  $54,047 
Supplemental cash flow information      
Interest paid $6,537  $421 
Income tax refunds received, net of payments $5  $938 
Stock issued for acquisition $-  $3,237 
Non-cash transactions      
Change in unpaid construction in process $122  $(489)
Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note $1,278  $- 
Issuance of warrants $4,891  $9,073 
       
  

FreightCar America, Inc.
Reconciliation of income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2021  2020  2021   2021  2020 
            
Income (loss) before income taxes$417 $(14,365)$2,256  $(40,034)$(85,899)
Depreciation & Amortization 1,000  1,248  1,108   4,304  9,202 
Interest Expense, net 4,041  1,554  3,562   13,317  2,225 
EBITDA 5,458  (11,563) 6,926   (22,413) (74,472)
            
Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) (4,075) 3,657  293   14,894  3,657 
Restructuring and impairment (b) charges (b) -  (12,925) - - 6,530  18,325 
Impairment of leased railcars (c) 158  18,951  -   158  18,951 
Loss/(Gain) on extinguishment of debt (d) 7  -  (10,129)  (10,122) - 
Alabama Grant Amortization (e) (551) (555) (555)  (2,216) (2,219)
Transaction Costs (f) -  322  196   491  465 
Consulting Costs (g) 129  -  -   129  - 
Retention & Success Bonuses (h) -  2,211  -   -  3,130 
Legal Reserve (i) 256  -  -   756  - 
Plant Transition Costs (j) -  1,252  -   2,386  2,239 
Stock Based Compensation 148  455  (133)  2,977  1,034 
Other, net (327) (58) (145)  (817) (576)
Adjusted EBITDA$1,203 $1,747 $(3,547) $(7,247)$(29,466)

(1)   EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

(2)   Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges:

a)   This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability.
b)   The Company incurred certain restructuring costs related to severance and other costs related to its shut-down of the Shoals and Roanoke facilities.
c)   During the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2021, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet.
d)   The Company recorded a non-cash gain on extinguishment of debt in 2021.
e)   The Company amortizes deferred grant income to cost of goods sold that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss).
f)   The Company incurred certain costs during 2021 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements.
g)   The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during the fourth quarter of 2021.
h)   During 2020, the Company incurred costs related to retention and success bonus programs for certain employees during its restructuring.
i)   During the first and fourth quarters of 2021, the Company recognized charges related to a legal dispute.
j)   During 2020, the Company implemented a program to shift production originally planned for its U.S. plants to its Castaños facility. This adjustment represents non-recurring costs associated with moving inventory and equipment to its Castaños facility.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 