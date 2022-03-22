A Fortune Global 500 Power and Renewable Energy Organization Deploys ProntoForms to 450 Field Engineers and Salespeople

ProntoForms supports multiple sub-divisions across industries and use cases



OTTAWA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement with a Fortune 500 power and renewable energy global enterprise, deploying the Company’s technology starting with 450 subscriptions across two sub-divisions.

"This is another strong example of a global brand leveraging our platform to meet digital transformation objectives and to empower the edge of their organization,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and CEO of ProntoForms. “The agility of our platform and the ability for businesspeople to rapidly design, deploy, and iterate new business uses cases in a digital way cannot be overstated. It enables organizations to drive new revenue opportunities, streamline workflows, improve proof of work documentation, and ultimately drive greater ROI.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “The utility and power industries are areas of strength for our platform and growing deployment of sophisticated assets in the renewable energy industry continues to drive growth opportunities for us. This customer has the potential to expand geographically into other sub-divisions including healthcare and power and we anticipate supporting them in launching these additional use cases.”

The Fortune Global 500 enterprise’s renewable energy sub-division needed a digital solution for their health and safety reporting as well as their inspection processes for wind and hydro turbines. Previously deployed field service management solutions were unable to scale to meet their business objectives. Additionally, their utility sub-division needed a solution that could gather competitive performance metrics and operational KPIs directly from the field to enable their field engineers and salespeople.

The advanced capabilities of ProntoForms made it the platform of choice. ProntoForms’ agility to deploy multiple use cases, seamless and intelligent connection to field service management platforms, ability to move contextual data from the field to office, as well as the capability to embed rich media into automatically rendered and routed custom work documents, were key factors in their choice. Additionally, the ability to enable field personnel to reliably deal with complex variability in their work was critical in their selection of ProntoForms.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. ProntoForms' platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

ProntoForms’ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. ProntoForms is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613.599.8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com



Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about ProntoForms’ future growth or value, anticipated benefits to customers from the use of ProntoForms’ products and the potential for this customer to expand its use of ProntoForms products into additional use cases are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For example, ProntoForms may not achieve the growth anticipated, customer experiences with ProntoForms products may differ and the customer may not expand its use of ProntoForms products, all for any number of reasons, many of which are outside of the control of ProntoForms. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Please refer to ProntoForms most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition available at www.SEDAR.com for more information about the risk factors associated with ProntoForms’ business. ProntoForms assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to ProntoForms.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.