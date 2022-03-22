ZenHub Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenHub , the leading productivity management solution for software teams, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software. This collaboration gives ZenHub the ability to increase its participation in and give back to the Kubernetes ecosystem that ZenHub’s entire production and CI/CD infrastructure runs on. Additionally, this news reaffirms ZenHub’s commitment to supporting the open source model and the communities that make it the most powerful engine for innovation in the world today.



“Supporting open source projects has been a core component of ZenHub and its mission since our inception,” said Thabang Mashologu, ZenHub’s VP, Marketing. “Our product runs on Kubernetes, so we’re thrilled to join the CNCF to further enable us to support this growing community. Beyond simply helping our customers speed innovation based on commercial open source, we also are committed to working with organizations to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be a part of this world-changing movement.”

ZenHub adds unique value to the open source ecosystem. Of the more than 7,000 next-generation software organizations that use our platform globally, at least 4,500 are open source projects and public entities. All of ZenHub’s features that power high-growth startups and scaleups are available free of charge for open source and public repositories, including real-time roadmap visibility, automated sprints, and team productivity insights. As a result, ZenHub is unique in enabling its customers to transition to the open source model, simultaneously supporting the planning and tracking of projects in both public and private software repositories.

"We’re excited to welcome ZenHub as a Silver member,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CNCF’s CTO. “The CNCF is always interested in working with organizations that are committed not just to supporting our cloud native community, but who are interested in advancing the open source ecosystem as a whole.”

Successful projects and open source-based companies such as Grafana, O3DE, OpenSSL, New Relic, Red Hat, Swagger, and many others use ZenHub to deliver software innovation faster. ZenHub helps strategic open source projects foster effective communication among team members, set goals and plan with more transparency and participation, and ship releases more predictably. Interested parties that wish to know more about how ZenHub helps its customers and community manage both private and public software development efforts can click here for more information - https://www.zenhub.com/customer-stories/swagger-api-open-source-customer-story

About ZenHub

ZenHub enables software teams at high-growth organizations and open source projects to build better code more quickly by providing a developer-friendly productivity management platform. ZenHub connects the dots across all teams with automated agile features, real-time roadmap visibility, and team productivity insights. More than 7,000 disruptive teams worldwide rely on ZenHub to ship great code faster.

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About The Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Nichols Communications for ZenHub

Jay Nichols

+1 408 772 1551

jay@nicholscomm.com