Higher Education Tech Leader BibliU Announces Learning Enablement Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BibliU today introduced its Learning Enablement platform , a technology solution that leverages automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence to deliver a more engaging, equitable, and effective learning experience. With the platform, colleges and universities can adopt a digital first approach to learning content – putting interactive learning content in the hands of students on the first day of class, in a way that drives student engagement and success.



BibliU’s Learning Enablement platform includes three products:

BibliU Automate: BibliU Automate lets institutions eliminate the tedious administrative work associated with content selection and management. With Automate, institutions can procure, deploy, and manage their content catalog and content from one place, with holistic dashboards and intelligent purchasing management features.

BibliU Learn: BibliU Learn provides access to digital content linked from within the Learning Management System, on any device, on- and offline, transforming how students interact with textbooks and other academic content. With features that allow for notetaking, highlighting, sharing, and the ability to customize the reading experience, students can interact with content and learn in a way that suits their unique learning styles.

BibliU Engage: BibliU Engage leverages best practice instructional strategies and artificial intelligence to increase student engagement through content interactivity. With Engage, otherwise static digital content becomes interactive, with in-book quizzes and discussions. Detailed analytics about content usage and student study habits enable academics and administrators to shape their catalog to reflect which titles students are using the most. BibliU Engage helps improve student engagement and outcomes by encouraging students to practice good study habits by staying on track and continuously engaging with course materials. Interactive features provide actionable data that ensures that all members (academics, counselors, course designers, etc.) get the right information at the right time, empowering them to improve the quality of their education program and provide students with the support they need to successfully complete their course.



“The future of higher education is about ensuring all students have affordable access to their content – as part of their enrollment in a class,” explained BibliU CEO and Founder Dave Sherwood. “To achieve this, we have built partnerships with thousands of publishers and invested significantly in the development of a Learning Enablement platform that is dedicated to making learning more equitable, effective, and efficient.”

BibliU’s customers include over 160 higher education institutions in the U.S., U.K., and around the world. BibliU’s Universal Learning solution, based on the BibliU Learning Enablement platform, enables institutions to lower content costs by 30 to 50 percent, while ensuring students have access to the content they need on the first day of class. BibliU’s On Demand Learning solution lets academic libraries provide a wide catalog of digital content to students, while only paying for the content that is actually consumed. Learn more about BibliU customers , watch product videos , or request a demo .

