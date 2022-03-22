Freshii Turns Up the Taste With the Return of Freshii Tacos

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii, one of North America’s leading health and wellness companies, is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Freshii Tacos! Freshii is known for its affordable, fresh and healthy eats, and Freshii Tacos are the perfect harmony of just that: bright, nutritious ingredients and bold flavours.



Freshii takes great pride in its innovation strategy which uses a data-driven approach to understand what customers really want. “Tacos have been one of the most popular menu innovations in Freshii history, so it is no surprise that we’ve been hearing from customers everywhere that they want to see tacos back on the menu!” says Veronica Castillo, VP of Marketing at Freshii.

This year’s lineup brings back 3 of the taco platform’s greatest hits: Chipotle, Street Corn, and Queso, as well as a NEW chart topper, BBQ Ranch.

Chipotle – Chipotle pulled chicken brings the perfect smokey kick to this taco filled with spiced black beans, cooling avocado, and rich aged cheddar.

– Chipotle pulled chicken brings the perfect smokey kick to this taco filled with spiced black beans, cooling avocado, and rich aged cheddar. Street Corn – Freshii’s Mexican street corn and housemade salsa verde join forces in this fresh and vibrant taco, topped with creamy avocado and crunchy cabbage.

– Freshii’s Mexican street corn and housemade salsa verde join forces in this fresh and vibrant taco, topped with creamy avocado and crunchy cabbage. Queso – This southwestern inspired taco features pulled chicken, black beans, corn, salsa fresca and Freshii’s creamy housemade Greek yogurt queso for the ultimate healthy indulgence.

– This southwestern inspired taco features pulled chicken, black beans, corn, salsa fresca and Freshii’s creamy housemade Greek yogurt queso for the ultimate healthy indulgence. NEW! BBQ Ranch – Featuring a double zig-zag of BBQ and Greek yogurt ranch, this exciting Freshii-exclusive taco checks off all the flavour boxes, plus it’s topped off with crispy wontons for extra crunch.

Freshii Tacos join the Freshii pantheon of Mexican-inspired menu items, including fan favourites like the Oaxaca, Pangoa, and Tex Mex bowls and burritos. “Our new BBQ Ranch taco is one to watch,” says Katie Rosenberg, Director of Menu at Freshii, “it’s a delicious - if not playfully unconventional - combination of two signature Freshii sauces zig-zagged across the taco, topped with crispy wontons! It has tested extremely well and we can’t wait for our guests to try it.”

Facts:

A new fave to eat on repeat, Freshii Tacos are available for $12.99 for an order of three, or as part of a combo order with housemade sauces: Taco Combo – Three Tacos, served with choice of housemade salsa verde or queso, tortilla chips and beverage for $15.99 . Tacos for Two – Two orders of Tacos, two orders of housemade salsa verde or queso, large tortilla chips and two beverages for $27.99. Tacos for Two with Salad – Two orders of Tacos, choice of signature Freshii salad (Cobb, Market, Kale Caesar or Fiesta), and two beverages for $29.99.

Freshii tacos are available for a limited time only - starting March 22 - at participating Freshii locations, through the Freshii app, or via 3rd party delivery platforms, while supplies last.



About Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (“Freshii”)

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable.

With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii’s CPG and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s majority interest in fast-growing health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to 343 franchised restaurant locations across North America, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and added Natura Market to its business lines. With the Company’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information about Freshii contact:

Investor Relations

ir@freshii.com

1.866.337.4265



