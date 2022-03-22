Aravive Appoints Scott Dove, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Scott Dove, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer.



“We are honored Dr. Dove is bringing his strong industry, drug development, and leadership experience to Aravive,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “The next 12 months promises to be the most data-rich period in the Company’s history. Scott will be pivotal in executing the steady stream of anticipated clinical milestones across each of our three ongoing clinical programs for batiraxcept.”

Dr. Dove has more than twenty years of experience in drug development. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at PPD, where he provided strategic direction and oversight of PPD’s Early Development Services business unit. In this role, Dr. Dove was responsible for the organizational design and executive management of early phase CRO operations. Prior to joining PPD, he was an Executive Director of Clinical Development with Allergan, serving as global clinical development leader for Viberzi®/Truberzi® (eluxadoline). At Allergan, he negotiated marketing approvals, labeling, and post-marketing requirements for eluxadoline as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome, while overseeing the development and operational execution of its label expansion and lifecycle management clinical strategy. He previously oversaw the development of eluxadoline as program leader at Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., managing the program through successful NDA submission until the acquisition of Furiex by Actavis plc (now Allergan). Dr. Dove received his B.S. in biochemistry and a doctorate in pharmacology from Texas A&M University.

“I am excited to join Aravive at this pivotal time for the Company, with its lead compound, batiraxcept, being evaluated in multiple clinical trials, including a registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cancer and a Phase 1b trial in pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Dove. “Topline data from the Phase 3 trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer are expected in the second quarter of 2023 and the recent biomarker data from the Phase 1b trial in clear cell renal cancer are compelling. I look forward to working with the team to advance all of these programs to maximize the value of batiraxcept for patients and shareholders.”

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Contact:

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

mciszewski@araive.com

(562) 373-5787

