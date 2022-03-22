Else Nutrition Launches Toddler Omega Complete & Balanced That Will Sell First on Amazon.com & Elsenutrition.com in the Coming Weeks, Followed by Retail Distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to announce that is it set to launch Else™ Toddler Omega complete & balanced nutrition drink in the coming weeks on Amazon.com and soon after on the Company’s e-store. This will be followed by retail distribution in select retail outlets.



Following the success of strong market response to its Organic Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, the Company has formulated Else™ Toddler Omega, its first toddler product to have added Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids that support brain and eye development, designed to optimize essential proteins, making it complete and balanced.

“We’re thrilled to build on the success of our flagship Organic Toddler product, with a new offering that addresses a larger audience. We’re continually innovating to respond to customers’ requests and pediatricians’ expectations, and this offering is expected to further expand the size and growth rate of our Toddler-targeted business,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

With essential Omega 3 & 6 for brain development, high quality Plant-Based protein from almonds, buckwheat and supplemented with additional free amino acids and over 20+ vitamins and minerals, Else™ Toddler Omega is a complete and balanced plant-based, clean-label, non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, non-organic nutritional drink for toddlers aged 12-36 months. It is designed to support a toddler’s growth and development, as well as promote natural digestion, through its combination of whole food ingredients: almond, buckwheat, and tapioca.

The new product will be offered in 22oz powder cans at a price of $29, to address a wider target market and to maximize its reach. It will be available in multiple formats (single, 2-pack and 4-pack). The product has also received the Clean Label Purity Award Certification, attesting to its quality for meeting the rigorous standards of the Clean Label Projects, which tests products for over 400 impurities including heavy metals, pesticides, and many other contaminants.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.