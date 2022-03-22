Wesana Health Announces New Findings Indicating Psilocybin Potentiates Impact of an Anti-Depressant

CHICAGO and TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, has announced data from an animal study, conducted by an independent global laboratory services provider in a validated model of depression.



Results of the study showed that administration of imipramine given three weeks following a psilocybin loading dose provided an additional 39% further improvement in depressive behaviors from that of psilocybin loading dose alone. Furthermore, a second administration of imipramine given four weeks after a psilocybin loading dose provided an even greater reduction (45%) in depressive behaviors.

“These results demonstrate that psilocybin has the ability to potentiate the effects of antidepressant medications,” said Mark Wingertzahn, Wesana Chief Scientific Officer. “These data could signal a shift in how we develop future clinical treatments for depression using both psilocybin and anti-depressants to optimize outcomes.”

While there are a number of available therapies to treat depression, only 60%–70% of patients respond to antidepressant therapy. Of those who do not respond, 10%–30% exhibit treatment-resistant symptoms1, highlighting the need for additional therapeutic options. Further, despite the established importance of treating depression, only 44% of TBI patients with major depressive disorder received antidepressants or counseling2. Of those treated, there is limited evidence supporting the efficacy of antidepressants in the treatment of post-TBI depression3. These new findings suggest that combination therapy could provide more consistent and robust effects over time.

“I’m proud of the work my team has done to continue investigating the full potential of psilocybin alone and in combination with other medications in order to one day provide tailored medication regimens that have an optimized benefit:risk profile,” added Daniel Carcillo, Wesana Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to further investigations to address the massive need in our communities today.”

Additionally, The Company has entered into an engagement letter with MDM Worldwide for the provision of market awareness and investor relations services. The engagement has a six-month term at a rate of US$8,000 per month and upon completion, the issuance of 25,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). MDM Worldwide is a digital communications agency that develops and manages online engagement strategies to connect companies with their stakeholders. MDM specializes in working with clients in the technology, healthcare and life sciences spaces.

_______________

1 Al-Harbi KS. Treatment-resistant depression: therapeutic trends, challenges, and future directions. Patient preference and adherence. 2012;6:369-388.

2 Bombardier CH, Fann JR, Temkin NR, Esselman PC, Barber J, Dikmen SS. Rates of major depressive disorder and clinical outcomes following traumatic brain injury. JAMA. 2010;303(19):1938-45.

3 Robert S. Traumatic brain injury and mood disorders. Ment Health Clin. 2020;10(6):335-345.



About Wesana Health.

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

Investor Relations:

Keenan Gentry

Email: IR@wesanahealth.com

Phone: 702-329-8038

Media Contacts:

Isadora Forman

Email: media@wesanahealth.com

Phone: 917-653-4613

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to future partnerships, collaborative research and the focus of the Company’s business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance regarding the participation in, or success of, partnerships or collaborative research or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.