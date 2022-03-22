OverActive Media Announces Proposed Board Appointment of Stewart Johnston, Bell Media SVP

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans today announced the proposed appointment of Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President of Sales and Sports, Bell Media as a member of the Company’s board of directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Stewart Johnston to OverActive’s board of directors. Bell is a member of the OAM family and we value the support and experience they’ve provided since the early days of our Company,” said Sheldon Pollack, Chairman, Board of Directors, OverActive Media. “He is joining at an exciting time as we continue to drive new revenue streams, reach and engage our communities and expand our business impact. We are confident Stewart’s addition will complement our board of directors’ skills and experiences, and in his ability to provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy.”

“Bell looks forward to continuing its involvement with OverActive as it focuses on strengthening its core esports business and other strategic growth initiatives,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President, Sales and Sports, Bell Media. “Much of my role at Bell Media is about expanding our reach to new audiences and delivering the most compelling content. I’m excited to contribute to the talented board team and play a role in advising new and meaningful ways for the Company to connect with today’s generation of fans.”

As Senior Vice President, Sales and Sports, Stewart leads Bell Media’s advertising and subscription revenue teams, respectively, across all platforms. Stewart also oversees the delivery of all sports content nationally across TSN, RDS, and other Bell Media channels.

Stewart is responsible for the strategic direction of Bell Media’s advertising sales, covering all ad revenue across Bell Media’s TV, radio, out-of-home and digital platforms. In addition, he is keenly focused on Bell Media’s ongoing advanced advertising innovation, and was instrumental in the development and launch of Bell Media’s Strategic Audience Management (SAM) tool, revolutionizing the media buying process for advertisers by combining the power of Bell’s data analytics with the mass reach of Bell Media’s industry-leading platforms.

Stewart also leads the Subscription Sales team, responsible for partnerships with all Broadcast Distribution Undertakings (BDUs) across Canada, as well as Over-The-Top (OTT) content providers. Additionally, he is responsible for driving acquisition and retention strategies for Bell Media’s direct-to-consumer subscription platforms, such as Crave, TSN Direct and RDS Direct.

In addition to his revenue portfolio, Stewart oversees TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader and most-watched sports network, and one of North America’s most influential sports media networks, and RDS, Canada’s French-language sports broadcasting leader and Québec’s #1 sports network.

Under his leadership, Stewart has secured exclusive long-term multi-media agreements with some of the most high-profile properties in sports, including the CFL, NFL, Curling Canada, Hockey Canada, including the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, and many more. He is regularly recognized by The Hockey News among its prestigious Top 100 People of Power and Influence countdown.

Stewart serves as Past Chair of the Board of Directors of Special Olympics Canada and as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Hockey Hall of Fame. In addition, he sits on the Board of Directors of Think TV.

Stewart’s board appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rizwan Jamal and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) the listing and trading of the OverActive Shares on the TSXV, (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (c) the use of proceeds of the Offering.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction and other risk factors set out in the filing statement. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

