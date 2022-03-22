Vitalhub Announces Two-Year Licensing Deal of Pre-Op Solution, Synopsis iQ to Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a two-year licensing of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) award-winning Synopsis solutions to Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust (the “Trust” or “Buckinghamshire”). This sale marks the 9th Intouch with Health transaction announced this quarter.



Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust is a new customer of the Company, and has completed a licensing agreement to access the award-winning Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ products. With the integration of the Synopsis solution, the Trust can expect to see better visibility into their elective backlog, streamlined pre-op assessments which will alleviate managerial pressures, a triaging platform that will limit unnecessary appointments and better tend to complex patients, open integration into existing systems, flexible workflow, comprehensive and accurate pre-op assessments, and decision making support that highlights risk through the 250+ algorithms programmed into Synopsis modules. The Trust currently completed in excess of 20,000 pre-operative appointments annually, and can expect to achieve significant efficiencies through use of the Synopsis solutions.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust comprises Wycombe Hospital, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Amersham Hospital, Buckingham Community Hospital, and Thame Community Hospital. The Trust operates in Buckinghamshire, England, serving a population of approximately 600,000 people, and employing over 6,000 staff members. This two-year licensing agreement will include access to the Synopsis iQ and Synopsis Home offerings, which will be integrated into the Wycombe Hospital, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, and Amersham Hospital. The Trust is excited to engage in this new partnership and grow its adoption rate among UK hospitals.

“This deal with Buckinghamshire provides further ratification of our market leadership, in addressing the demand for operational visibility and organizational efficiency solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The Trust was clear on the objectives they were seeking to address - from a clinical, managerial, and technical aspect, and believed the Synopsis products were best equipped to help them meeting and surpass them. The result will allow the system as a whole to work smarter and more efficiently, improving care delivery and quality for both the patients and staff. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach and penetration across the UK’s National Health Service, and beyond.”

ABOUT BUCKINGHAMSHIRE HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust comprises Wycombe Hospital, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Amersham Hospital, Buckingham Community Hospital, and Thame Community Hospital. The Trust operates in Buckinghamshire, England, serving a population of approximately 600,000 people. Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS employs over 6,000 staff, each committed to treating every patient with safe and compassionate care. Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust is one of the first integrated acute and community providers in the country, and is the major provider of specialist, acute, and community healthcare services for the people of Buckinghamshire.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com