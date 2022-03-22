Microprocessor Market revenue to cross USD 90 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The microprocessor market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 90 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. . The market growth is driven by the increasing penetration of smart factories across developed economies such as South Korea, China, the U.S., Germany, and Japan. For instance, in November 2020, the South Korean government announced to build over 1,000 smart factories in the country with 5G and AI capabilities by 2025. These smart factories will be integrated with industrial robotics, programmable controllers, and automation equipment that require microprocessors for process control operations. Such large-scale deployments of smart factories will fuel the market expansion during the forecast timeframe.

The Digital Signal Processor (DSP) segment captured 10% of the microprocessor market share in 2021 led by the increasing demand for DSP processors for Audio/Video (A/V) processing applications across the industrial and automotive markets. These processors achieve real-time A/V processing across industrial PCs, programmable logic controllers, and a human-machine interface. Market leaders are highly focused on developing technically advanced DSP processors to stay competitive in the industry.

The IT & telecom application segment in the microprocessor market valued at USD 10 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness 4% growth rate till 2028. The growth is attributed to the proliferation of 5G communication infrastructure across the globe. In January 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China announced that the country has deployed over 1.43 million 5G base stations as of December 2021. These 5G base stations are equipped with servers, modems, routers, and gateway devices that require microprocessors for data processing applications. The increasing deployment of 5G base stations will support the industry growth during the forecast period.

Europe microprocessor market is poised to expand at more than 3.5% CAGR during 2022 to 2028 on account of the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region including Daimler, BMW Group, Volkswagen, Audi, and Volvo Group. These automakers are emphasizing on developing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars. This will foster the adoption of automotive-grade microprocessors in the region. According to the International Energy Agency, Europe showcased over 1.4 million units of newly registered electric vehicles in 2020, which is around 46% of the total registered EVs across the globe. The massive acceptance of EVs across Germany, France, and the UK will further spur the regional growth.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Analog Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Marvell, Microchip Technology, Inc., Qualcomm, Samsung, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. Key participants are involved in new product developments and launches to stay competitive in the market.

Some of the major findings of the microprocessor market report include:

The rising usage of CISC-based microprocessors across gaming hardware will influence the market demand. Gaming hardware, such as consoles, digital PCs, and VR/AR devices, is highly incorporated with CISC-based microprocessors due to their complex program execution capabilities.

The proliferation of smart home technology products across the U.S. will impel the consumer electronics and home appliances segment growth. Smart home devices including robotic vacuums, smart speakers, and smart door lock systems are integrated with microprocessors to achieve real-time data processing in the devices.

Several tech-giants including Arm Limited, Intel Corporation, and Qualcomm are developing advanced processors based on the RISC-V architecture. Technological advancements in RISC-based microprocessors will accelerate the market progression

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the microprocessor market during the first half of 2020. In early 2020, various automotive & consumer electronics OEMs have temporarily shut down their manufacturing and assembling facilities. This factor has negatively impacted the industry for a short period. However, the growing trend of work-from-home across the IT service sector has increased the adoption of various computing devices such as tablets, laptops, and desktops/PCs during the pandemic. This acceptance has, in turn, lowered the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the industry expansion.

The North America microprocessor market is observing a high revenue share due to the increasing military & defense investments across the U.S. and Canada. The presence of major defense contractors, such as Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman, in the region will support the adoption of military-grade microprocessors in the market.

Favorable government initiatives and funding schemes to support consumer electronics and medical devices manufacturing across India, China & South Korea will stimulate the APAC industry demand.

