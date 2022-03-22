Worldwide Blade Remover Industry to 2028 - Featuring Swann Morton, Aspen Surgical and Cincinnati Surgical Company Among Others

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blade Remover Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blade remover market is projected to reach US$ US$ 138,872.23 thousand by 2028 from US$ 109,750.48 thousand in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market's growth is attributed to the rise in single handed operations, and increase in incidence of injuries. However, the inherent problems associated with blade removers hampers the market growth.



Percutaneous injuries to surgical personnel pose a mutual risk to patients, with the possibility of physician-to-patient transmission of infection. The operating room is at the highest risk for this transmission route. Open wounds are prone to contamination, and injuries to operating room staff's hands resulting in bleeding are not uncommon. The traditional blade (surgical knife) has been used extensively in surgery for many years and would currently be the most widely used surgical instrument globally. A conventional surgical blade includes a reusable sterile handle with a tang at one end attached to a replaceable slotted blade. The handle is meant to be used repeatedly, but the blade is usually discarded after use. Removal devices are designed to protect the user and downstream personnel from accidental injury when removing a scalpel blade from a reusable handle.



Additionally, removing, storing, and disposing of blades without the unacceptable injury from sharp objects requires removal techniques that include fingers, tweezers, or re-sheathing. The single-handed blade remover eliminates the dangerous injuries commonly caused by removing blades with fingers, pliers, or sheathing techniques. Sharps injuries are a serious occupational hazard in healthcare. Not only are knife cuts more severe than needlestick injuries, but they are also more common. The one-hand technique for removing the blades minimizes risk. This essential security solution makes compliance a practical reality and drastically reduces the cost of injury. In the United States alone, healthcare workers reported between 600,000 and 1 million sharps injuries each year. Many more are not reported. Thus, these factors will spur the blade remover market during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the global blade remover market has been segmented into single use blade removers and multiple use blade removers. The single use blade removers segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% in the market during the forecast period. The blade remover allows safely removing blades from metal scalpel handles while storing them in a hinged plastic case that securely locks the blade in place for easy disposal in a sharps container. This disposable device works with all scalpel blades and handles to prevent sharp injuries. Based on end-user/ application, the global blade remover market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% in the market during the forecast period.



