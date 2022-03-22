Outlook on the Defibrillator Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defibrillator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The defibrillator market is projected to reach US$ 14,876.95 million by 2028 from US$ 10,478.31 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% % from 2021 to 2028. Several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders along with surge in training and awareness programs on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators. However, cost and performance issues related to implantable and automated external defibrillators is expected to hamper market growth.



Defibrillators are devices that give a high energy shock to the heart of a patient who is in cardiac arrest. The increasing prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has led to the risk of cardiac dysrhythmias, specifically ventricular fibrillation (VF) and non-perfusing ventricular tachycardia (VT) among patients which can be treated through the use of defibrillators. A defibrillator can be external or implantable. An external defibrillator comes in various types, including manual, automated, and wearable. Whereas, an implantable defibrillator is usually implanted on or inside a patient and can be transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) or subcutaneous ICD.



Based on the product type, the defibrillator market is segmented into Implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and External. The implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment is sub segmented into, transverse ICD and subcutaneous ICD. Moreover, the external segmented is further sub segmented as, Fully Automated External Defibrillators, manual, wearable. The Implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment is expected to hold the largest share of 68.80% of the defibrillator market in 2021. Based on the end user, the defibrillator market has been segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Prehospital Care, Public Access, Home Care Settings, and Alternate Care Facilities. The Hospitals and Clinics segment is likely to account for a larger market share in 2021. However, the prehospital care segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, World Health Organization, Australian Bureau of Statistics are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the defibrillator market report.



13. Appendix

