Huntington Learning Center Yields Tremendous Results; Recognized as a Leader in Training and Performance

ORADELL, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, has been recognized as a leader for their training systems earning the 53rd ranked position at the 2022 Apex Awards announced on Feb. 28.

"Our ability to create and implement strong training programs for our franchisees has become a foundation for extending the Huntington reach nationwide. To date, we have helped over one million U.S. students bridge learning gaps and improve test scores," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center.

"By supporting our franchisees with real-time training integrations and updated digital protocols, we are moving the needle from a revenue perspective as well as furthering our mission to give every student the best education possible. Knowing Huntington is able to meet the ever-changing and growing needs of students throughout the country has put us at the forefront of forging publicly funded programs alongside school districts. We prioritize getting our franchisees the training and resources they need in order to give schools unparalleled support in combating learning loss," said Sharma.

Publicly funded programs are tailored specifically to the school district to meet the needs of its students. For example, the student: teacher ratio can vary widely depending on the school's goals, budget and number of students who will participate, anywhere from 1-1 to 8-1 and in some cases eight-plus students, for example. In addition, goals are typically to address learning loss and/or close academic achievement gaps for vulnerable students with a focus on progress made, rather than reaching grade level.

Programs are offered to schools online or in person. Assessment from one of the early Huntington publicly funded programs revealed elementary students that engaged in 48 hours of 1:1 online instruction increased their reading scores by 23% and their math scores by 17%. Additionally, students enrolled in an in-person tutoring program provided to their school by Huntington teachers attended sessions in a 5:1 setting and increased their reading and math scores by 37% and 56% respectively.

Huntington has been partnering with schools for decades and has a track record of success. For example, during No Child Left Behind, districts across the country worked with Huntington, earning praise from leadership as a representative in the Chicago Public School System explained.

"A study, which reported student reading gains among 25 providers, ranked Huntington first in face-to-face tutoring overall, with 49% greater gains in student achievement than would have been expected among students who had not received tutoring," shared a representative from the Chicago Public School System.

80% of Huntington's nationwide franchise system has initiated steps to answer the call of school districts looking to engage resources that can close learning gaps created by the pandemic. The award-winning organization remains committed to their mission to provide every student with the best education possible.

As evidenced by a growing number of industry recognitions, Huntington Learning Center remains the leader in tutor and test prep programs throughout the country.

Recent accolades for the national franchise also include but are not limited to recognition on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200+, Franchise Times Top 400, and the Franchise Business Review Top 200. In 2021 Huntington was named a Pandemic Resistant Franchise, and Franserve further honored Huntington Learning Center by recognizing the industry as one of their exclusive Fran-tastic 500 franchise businesses.

