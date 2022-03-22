Thailand Tractor Market (2022 to 2028) - Increased Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased food consumption and rapid population growth are driving the agricultural and forestry tractor market in Thailand. This increasing demand for food will have to be met by a tremendous increase in production and per hector yield. Recent socio-demographic changes in Thailand are also driving demand in the Thailand tractors market.

The number of people regularly working in agriculture is decreasing in Thailand. This increases the need for agricultural machinery in the country, thus positively impacting Thailand's Agricultural Tractor Market.



The Thailand tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71%.



Market Growth Enablers

Increased Food Consumption & Rapid Population Growth

Increased Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

Socio-Demographic Changes in Thailand

Segmentation Analysis

The 20-40 HP segment generated the highest sales in almost all the regions of Thailand. Tractors with a power capacity range of less than 20 HP are referred to as mini tractors. These tractors are ideal for farmers with marginal land holdings and low haulage requirements.



2WD tractors are the most favored by farmers. The low relative cost of ownership, the sufficiency of features, and haulage power and convention make 2WD tractors more popular among farmers.



Segmentation by Horsepower

Less Than 20 HP

20-40 HP

41-60 HP

61-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Segmentation by Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Geographical Analysis

The increasing penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across Thailand have driven the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agriculture implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in Thailand.



Vendor Analysis

There are two major market segments in Thailand with completely different profiles. The market for less than 50 horsepower tractors was almost entirely owned by Kubota before 2004 and the company still has a market share of over 70%. Kubota's presence in Thailand is through its subsidiary Siam Kubota, which is the local production plant for tractors.



Key Vendors

Kubota

John Deere

CNH Industrial

Escorts Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra

Other Prominent Vendors

New Holland

Yanmar

Sonalika International Tractors Limited

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

AGCO

Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co.

CLAAS KGAA MBH

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)

Eicher

IMT

Massey Ferguson Limited

Talaythong Factory Co., Ltd.

Deutz-Fahr

Report Includes:

1. The analysis of the Thailand Tractor Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2028.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Thailand Tractor Market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Thailand Tractor Market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Import & Export Analysis

7.3 Agriculture Evolution in Thailand

7.4 Population & End-User Growth

7.5 Technological Advancements

7.6 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Landscape

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Five Forces Analysis

8.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

8.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

8.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



9 Horsepower

9.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Less Than 20Hp

9.3.1 Market Overview

9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.4 20?40 Hp

9.4.1 Market Overview

9.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.5 41?60 Hp

9.5.1 Market Overview

9.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.6 61?100 Hp

9.6.1 Market Overview

9.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.7 Above 100 Hp

9.7.1 Market Overview

9.7.2 Market Size & Forecast



10 Drive Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 2Wd Tractors

10.3.1 Market Overview

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.4 4Wd Tractors

10.4.1 Market Overview

10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



11 Market Opportunities & Trends

11.1 Rising Focus on Remote Monitoring Technology in Tractors

11.1.1 Self-Driving Tractors

11.1.2 Gps Technology

11.1.3 Growing Demand for Autonomous Tractors

11.1.4 Alternative Fuel-Based Tractors

11.2 Growing Farm Mechanization Driving Demand for Low Engine Power Tractors

11.2.1 Policies for Agricultural Mechanization

11.3 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming



12 Market Growth Enablers

12.1 Increased Food Consumption & Rapid Population Growth

12.2 Increased Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

12.2.1 Thailand to Offer $4.7 Billion to Farmers Affected by Covid and Floods

12.2.2 National Strategy for Next 20 Years

12.3 Socio-Demographic Changes in Thailand

12.4 Expanding Farmland Size



13 Market Restraints

13.1 Increasing Demand for Used & Rental Tractors

13.2 Climate Change Adversely Impacting Agricultural Activities

13.3 Farmers Unaware of Latest Agricultural Technology

13.3.1 Low Level of Education Among Farmers

13.3.2 Resource Scarcity Among Small & Medium Farmers



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competition Overview



15 Key Company Profiles

15.1 Kubota

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Kubota in Agriculture Tractor Market

15.1.3 Product Offerings

15.1.4 Key Strategies

15.1.5 Key Strengths

15.1.6 Key Opportunities

15.2 John Deere

15.2.1 Business Overview

15.2.2 John Deere in Agriculture Tractor Market

15.2.3 Product Offerings

15.2.4 Key Strategies

15.2.5 Key Strengths

15.2.6 Key Opportunities

15.3 Cnh

15.3.1 Business Overview

15.3.2 Cnh in Agriculture Tractor Market

15.3.3 Product Offerings

15.3.4 Key Strategies

15.3.5 Key Strengths

15.3.6 Key Opportunities

15.4 Escorts Limited

15.4.1 Business Overview

15.4.2 Escorts in Agriculture Tractor Market

15.4.3 Product Offerings

15.4.4 Key Strategies

15.4.5 Key Strengths

15.4.6 Key Opportunities

15.5 Mahindra & Mahindra

15.5.1 Business Overview

15.5.2 Mahindra in Agriculture Tractor Market

15.5.3 Product Offerings

15.5.4 Key Strategies

15.5.5 Key Strengths

15.5.6 Key Opportunities



16 Other Prominent Vendors

16.1 New Holland

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Product Offerings

16.2 Yanmar

16.2.1 Business Overview

16.2.2 Product Offerings

16.3 Sonalika

16.3.1 Business Overview

16.3.2 Product Offerings

16.4 Ace

16.4.1 Business Overview

16.4.2 Product Offerings

16.5 Agco

16.5.1 Business Overview

16.5.2 Product Offerings

16.6 Iseki

16.6.1 Business Overview

16.6.2 Product Offerings

16.7 Claas Kgaa Mbh

16.7.1 Business Overview

16.7.2 Product Offerings

16.8 Tafe

16.8.1 Business Overview

16.8.2 Product Offerings

16.9 Eicher

16.9.1 Business Overview

16.9.2 Product Offerings

16.10 Imt

16.10.1 Business Overview

16.10.2 Product Offerings

16.11 Massey Ferguson Ltd.

16.11.1 Business Overview

16.11.2 Product Offerings

16.12 Talaythong Factory Co. Ltd.

16.12.1 Business Overview

16.12.2 Product Offerings

16.13 Deutz-Fahr

16.13.1 Business Overview

16.13.2 Product Offerings



17 Report Summary

17.1 Key Takeaways

17.2 Strategic Recommendations



18 Quantitative Summary

18.1 Market by Horsepower

18.2 Market by Wheel Drive Type



19 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9un3ls